Italy tells Ryanair, Wizz Air to suspend bag charge

October 31, 2018
Italy's competition watchdog wants Ryanair and Wizz Air to suspend planned charges for carry-on bags
Italy's competition watchdog wants Ryanair and Wizz Air to suspend planned charges for carry-on bags

Italy's competition watchdog told low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air Wednesday to suspend planned charges for carry-on bags that are to take effect on November 1.

"Asking more for an essential element of the air transport contract, carry-on baggage, is a fallacious representation of the ticket's true price and harms cost comparison among carriers, which misleads ," the Antitrust Authority said in a statement.

The watchdog added it had therefore decided "as a conservation measure, the suspension of the new carry-on policies by low-cost carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air".

Both companies had decided to allow only a small bag that could fit underneath a plane seat for free, causing angry consumer associations to take up the matter before the Antitrust Authority.

A Spanish consumer association, Facua, made a similar protest in late August with Spanish authorities.

Ryanair announced its decision on August 24, saying it sought to reduce boarding delays.

The move could allow carriers to rotate aircraft more often or raise additional revenue, or save on fuel costs, all of which are significant factors in a low-cost airline's business model.

Explore further: Wizz Air granted UK licence ahead of Brexit

Related Stories

Wizz Air granted UK licence ahead of Brexit

May 3, 2018

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air on Thursday said it had been granted a British air operator's licence following an application last year as it prepares for possible disruption from Brexit.

Pilots sue Ryanair over Dutch airport pullout

October 12, 2018

Pilots are suing Ryanair over the closure of its base in the Dutch city of Eindhoven, unions said Friday, accusing the carrier of trying to break strikes with the move.

Italy fines Ryanair for mass flight cancellations

June 7, 2018

Italy's competition authority (AGCM) on Thursday hit Ryanair with a 1.85 million euro ($2.19 million) fine for mass flight cancellations late last year and failing to adequately inform affected passengers of their rights.

EU opens anti-trust probe against Ryanair

October 26, 2018

European Union anti-trust authorities on Thursday opened an investigation into whether Ryanair benefited from measures at a German airport that give the Irish low-cost carrier an unfair leg-up over competitors.

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.