Wizz Air granted UK licence ahead of Brexit

May 3, 2018
Wizz Air and other low-cost airlines are preparing for possible disruption from Brexit
Wizz Air and other low-cost airlines are preparing for possible disruption from Brexit

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air on Thursday said it had been granted a British air operator's licence following an application last year as it prepares for possible disruption from Brexit.

Wizz Air had in October announced plans to establish a British division, Wizz Air UK, based at Luton Airport, north of London.

"Wizz Air UK Limited... is pleased to announce that it has been granted an Air Operator's Certificate and Operating Licence by the United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority," a company statement said.

Wizz Air was making immediate use of the new licence with a flight Thursday from Luton to Bucharest.

"While Wizz Air UK is a key part of our Brexit contingency plan, it is also the first genuine ultra-low cost carrier licensed in the UK and the natural next-step in the development of our UK business," Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said in the statement.

In July last year, British no-frills airline Easyjet established a Vienna-based division to allow it to keep flying across the European Union amid any Brexit fallout.

It followed this up by applying earlier this year for a British operating licence, mirroring a move also by Ryanair.

Airlines have voiced concerns about possible disruption to operations owing to Britain's exit from the European Union due next year.

Explore further: EasyJet chief says European airline shakeup is not over

Related Stories

EU probes Italy's latest Alitalia rescue loan

April 23, 2018

EU anti-trust regulators on Monday opened an in-depth probe to establish whether a massive rescue loan by the Italian government to troubled airline Alitalia constituted illegal state aid.

Recommended for you

Zuckerberg unveils plans for Facebook dating service

May 1, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature—while vowing to make privacy protection its top priority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica ...

T-Mobile, Sprint to merge: CEOs

April 29, 2018

US wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile will form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network, the heads of both firms said Sunday.

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.