Ryanair's Dutch-based cabin crews to strike Tuesday

Ryanair has decided to close its base at Eindhoven Airport Ryanair's Dutch-based cabin crews Monday announced a last minute 24-hour strike to protest the Irish budget airline's decision to close its base in the southern city of Eindhoven.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) Ryanair's cabin crews at the Eindhoven airport will strike for 24 hours to protest the sudden closure of the base and the way Ryanair treats its employees," the Dutch FNV union said in a statement.

"The strike involves 90 percent of 98 cabin crew members," FNV spokeswoman Mariette van Dijk told AFP, adding that 30 employees will hand a petition to the North Brabant provincial government which is a shareholder in Eindhoven's airport.

"This is an unnecessary strike by some of our Dutch cabin crew," Ryanair said in a statement, adding "all flights from Eindhoven will operate as scheduled."

The strike particularly supports cabin crew members still in a one-year probation period, whom the FNV said will lose their jobs, as well as other crew members who are not prepared to move to other airports in Europe as a result of the base's closure.

The latest strike to hit Ryanair comes as the low-cost operator Monday announced a seven percent dip in first half profits for 2018 after widespread strike action by pilots and cabin crew disrupted operations.

On Friday, Ryanair said it had reached agreements with more unions across Europe as it looked to avoid yet more strike action.

Ryanair pilots across Europe staged a 24-hour stoppage in September to further demands for better pay and conditions, causing chaos for tens of thousands of passengers.

In July, strikes by cockpit and cabin crew disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers.

A major issue among staff based outside the company's Ireland base remains the firm's practice of using Irish legislation in employment contracts.

Employees say the status quo creates insecurity for them, blocking access to state benefits in their own countries—including staff in Eindhoven.

"Those who work in Eindhoven fall under Dutch law," said FNV spokeswoman Leen van der List.

"This means Ryanair must negotiate with Dutch unions" if they want to close the base at Eindhoven, Van der List said.

The Irish airline announced on October 1 it would take all four aircraft from Eindhoven, but said it would try to minimise job losses and offer pilots and cabin crews other places in Europe.

Explore further: Pilots sue Ryanair over Dutch airport pullout