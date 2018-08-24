Sustainable, highly selective biocatalytic conversion of aldehydes to carboxylic acids

August 30, 2018, University of Amsterdam
Sustainable, highly selective biocatalytic conversion of aldehydes to carboxylic acids
Front cover image of the current edition of Green Chemistry featuring the HIMS/Biocat research.

Researchers from the University of Amsterdam's Van't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences (HIMS) have developed the first viable biocatalytic 'green' process for the chemoselective oxidation of aldehydes into carboxylic acids. The paper describing the research appears in the current edition of the journal Green Chemistry.

The oxidation of aldehydes to carboxylic acids is an important and industrially relevant chemical reaction, for instance with respect to the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and bio-based polymers. Current oxidation procedures require the abundant use of toxic chemical reagents and often produce unwanted side-products.

In search for improvement of the environmental footprint for oxidation, various novel synthetic methods have been investigated. Until now, however, no economically viable procedure has been developed that is based on environmentally benign reagents and/or solvents, and that combines an elevated productivity with a perfect selectivity (meaning that only desired aldehyde functional groups are oxidized, thus minimizing or even completely avoiding the formation of unwanted side products).

Benign biocatalysis

As an interesting 'green' alternative, biocatalytic, enzyme-based methods for the oxidation of functional groups display mild reaction conditions (ambient temperature and atmospheric pressure) in an aqueous environment, and they generally achieve very good selectivities. Furthermore, they can utilize molecular oxygen as a benign oxidant.

The HIMS research team led by DrFrancesco Mutti now has successfully explored the use of aldehyde dehydrogenase enzymes for the oxidation of aldehydes to . In an article recently accepted by the high-impact RSC journal Green Chemistry, the researchers present a study on three recombinant aldehyde dehydrogenases originating from bovine lenses and the bacteria Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas putida. For regeneration of the catalytic NAD+ coenzyme, they applied the H2O forming NAD-oxidase from Streptococcus mutans. The final bio-oxidation runs in aqueous phosphate buffer, under mild reaction conditions (40 °C and atmospheric pressure) and consumes only dioxygen from air as the oxidant.

Extensive study

To investigate the potential of the three enzymes, the researchers performed an extensive study where they tested sixty-one structurally diverse aldehydes. The majority of these substrates (aliphatic, aryl aliphatic, benzylic-, hetero-aromatic and bicyclic aldehydes) were converted with yields of well over 60% and in many cases even over 99%. The only exceptions were someortho-substituted benzaldehydes and two bicyclic heteroaromatic aldehydes.

In all cases, the chemoselectivity was perfect: no other product was detected except the expected carboxylic acid. This means that other oxidizable functionalities (such as the hydroxyl moiety, alkene groups, aryl groups, and sulphur as well as nitrogen heteroatoms) remained untouched.

Whole cells

Since for practical applications the use of whole cells rather than purified enzymes is to be preferred, avoiding time consuming and costly purification steps, the researchers also investigated the bio-oxidation withE. coli lyophilized whole cells as well as resting cells. It turned out that supplementation of NAD+coenzyme and NOx recycling enzyme can be omitted in some cases as the microbial host produces sufficient amount of coenzyme, which can be recycled by endogenous E. coli enzymes.

The researchers conclude that aldehyde dehydrogenases have the potential to become the first choice for chemoselective oxidation of aldehydes into carboxylic groups. Their biocatalytic method is particularly attractive for the of aldehyde moieties within molecules possessing further oxidizable groups. Future research will focus on improving the enzymes tolerance to substrate concentration and long-term stability in order to enable even broader application of these enzymes.

Explore further: Carbanion analogs derived from naturally-occurring aldehydes

More information: Tanja Knaus et al. A biocatalytic method for the chemoselective aerobic oxidation of aldehydes to carboxylic acids, Green Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C8GC01381K

Related Stories

Carbanion analogs derived from naturally-occurring aldehydes

December 23, 2016

(Phys.org)—Researchers from McGill University in Montreal have devised a novel carbon-carbon bond-forming reaction that serves as an alternative to a nucleophilic addition reaction of an organometallic compound to a carbonyl ...

Chemists discover way nose perceives common class of odors

September 10, 2014

Biologists claim that humans can perceive and distinguish a trillion different odors, but little is known about the underlying chemical processes involved. Biochemists at The City College of New York have found an unexpected ...

Recommended for you

Using uranium to create order from disorder

August 30, 2018

ANSTO's unique landmark infrastructure has been used to study uranium, the keystone to the nuclear fuel cycle. The advanced instruments at the Australian Synchrotron and the Australian Centre for Neutron Scattering have ...

'Blink' and you won't miss amyloids

August 30, 2018

Tiny protein structures called amyloids are key to understanding certain devastating age-related diseases. Aggregates, or sticky clumped-up amyloids, form plaques in the brain, and are the main culprits in the progression ...

Researchers put AI to work making chemistry predictions

August 29, 2018

As chemistry has gotten more advanced and the chemical reactions more complex, it's no longer always practical for researchers to sit down at a lab bench and start mixing chemicals to see what they can come up with.

Mapping out cancer's movements

August 28, 2018

Cancer researchers struggle to identify tumor cells that are interspersed within nonmalignant tissues because tumor cells exploit the tissue environment and monopolize available resources to continue growing. Researchers ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.