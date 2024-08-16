Green Chemistry provides a unique forum for the publication of innovative research on the development of alternative sustainable technologies.  With a wide general appeal, Green Chemistry publishes urgent communications and high quality research papers as well as review articles. The scope of Green Chemistry is based on, but not limited to, the definition proposed by Anastas and Warner (Green Chemistry: Theory and Practice, P. T. Anastas and J. C. Warner, Oxford University Press, Oxford, 1998): Green chemistry is the utilisation of a set of principles that reduces or eliminates the use or generation of hazardous substances in the design, manufacture and application of chemical products. 

Researchers discover smarter way to recycle polyurethane

Researchers at Aarhus University have found a better method to recycle polyurethane foam from items like mattresses. This is great news for the budding industry that aims to chemically recover the original components of the ...

Polymers

Aug 16, 2024

Researchers create green solvent to boost lignin applications

Lignin, the glue that holds fibers together in trees and plants, is one of the most common yet one of the most complex biocomposites, because there are so many variants and qualities. Its heterogeneous chemical structure ...

Biochemistry

Jun 27, 2024

Using agricultural residues for fuel and chemicals

A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientist is part of a research team shedding new light on how to access the sugars locked up in plant materials in order to convert byproducts into new feedstocks for production ...

Biotechnology

Feb 1, 2024

A chemical reaction key to various industries just got greener

From alleviating your allergy symptoms to optimizing herbicide performance, alkylamines are molecules that have many uses. Unfortunately, common methods of producing alkylamines result in harmful waste byproducts. A method ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jan 9, 2024

