Green Chemistry provides a unique forum for the publication of innovative research on the development of alternative sustainable technologies. With a wide general appeal, Green Chemistry publishes urgent communications and high quality research papers as well as review articles. The scope of Green Chemistry is based on, but not limited to, the definition proposed by Anastas and Warner (Green Chemistry: Theory and Practice, P. T. Anastas and J. C. Warner, Oxford University Press, Oxford, 1998): Green chemistry is the utilisation of a set of principles that reduces or eliminates the use or generation of hazardous substances in the design, manufacture and application of chemical products.

Publisher Royal Society of Chemistry Website http://pubs.rsc.org/en/journals/journalissues/gc Impact factor 6.32 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA