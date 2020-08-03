The Vrije Universiteit (literal translation from Dutch: "Free [as in liberty] University") is a university in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch name is often abbreviated as VU and in English the university uses the name "VU University". The university is located on a compact urban campus in the southern part of Amsterdam in the Buitenveldert district. Though a faith-based institution, the VU receives government funding on a parity basis with the public universities. The university should not be confused with the University of Amsterdam, which is a different university, located in the same city. That university was formerly owned and operated by the City of Amsterdam, but is now one of the public universities in the Netherlands. The VU has about 22,738 students, most of whom are full-time students. The number of faculty members and researchers is 2,764 (excluding personnel at VU University Medical Center). Teaching and research activities are supported by 1,905 administrative, clerical, technical, and other employees. The university's annual budget is around US$500 million, about two thirds of which comes from the Dutch government.

Address
De Boelelaan 1105, Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands
Website
http://www.vu.nl/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vrije_Universiteit_Amsterdam

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

VU Amsterdam

Solubility mystery of widely-used plastic solved

Polyether molecules tend to dissolve better in water as they contain more oxygen and fewer carbon atoms. But there are very counter-intuitive exceptions to this trend, the most well-known being the widely used plastic POM. ...

Polymers

Jul 1, 2019

0

0

Enhancing the performance of metal-organic framework materials

Researchers at the group of Dr. Stefania Grecea at the University of Amsterdam's Research Priority Sustainable Chemistry have devised a way to enhance the practical performance of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). By using ...

Materials Science

Jul 1, 2019

0

0

The similarities between a Van Gogh painting and a golf ball

On a molecular scale, there are surprising similarities between the outer shell of a golf ball and the white oil paint used by Van Gogh and his contemporaries. In both cases, the interactions between zinc ions and polymer ...

Polymers

Jun 24, 2019

0

0

Novel molecular multi-step photoswitches caught in the act

Scientists at the Van 't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences at the University of Amsterdam, together with collaborators from the University of Groningen, the University of Twente and the European Laboratory for Non-Linear ...

Materials Science

May 9, 2019

0

6

Why we always spill tea

Who has never spilled water, tea or wine while pouring it? Pouring liquids is difficult because they tend to cling to the bottle or the teapot spout rather than flowing directly into your cup or glass. A team of scientists ...

Condensed Matter

May 9, 2019

3

9

page 1 from 9