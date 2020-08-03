The Vrije Universiteit (literal translation from Dutch: "Free [as in liberty] University") is a university in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch name is often abbreviated as VU and in English the university uses the name "VU University". The university is located on a compact urban campus in the southern part of Amsterdam in the Buitenveldert district. Though a faith-based institution, the VU receives government funding on a parity basis with the public universities. The university should not be confused with the University of Amsterdam, which is a different university, located in the same city. That university was formerly owned and operated by the City of Amsterdam, but is now one of the public universities in the Netherlands. The VU has about 22,738 students, most of whom are full-time students. The number of faculty members and researchers is 2,764 (excluding personnel at VU University Medical Center). Teaching and research activities are supported by 1,905 administrative, clerical, technical, and other employees. The university's annual budget is around US$500 million, about two thirds of which comes from the Dutch government.

Address De Boelelaan 1105, Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands Website http://www.vu.nl/ Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vrije_Universiteit_Amsterdam

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

