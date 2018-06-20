Polymer professor develops safer component for lithium batteries

June 26, 2018 by Alex Knisely, University of Akron
Polymer professor develops safer component for lithium batteries
A solid polymer electrolyte film that’s being utilized in lithium batteries in the research being led by Dr. Yu Zhu. Credit: University of Akron

The power source for implanted medical devices, electric cars, unmanned aerial vehicles and other such objects is vital to their performance. So, what would happen if that powerhouse of energy—a lithium battery—failed? An electric or hybrid car would be rendered useless and a much-needed biomedical device would hamper a patient's health.

These are the types of outcomes Dr. Yu Zhu, a professor of polymer science, along with other researchers, is trying to prevent.

A recent paper from Zhu's research group, "A Superionic Conductive, Electrochemically Stable Dual-Salt Polymer Electrolyte," will be published Tuesday in Joule, Cell Press's forward-looking journal spanning energy research across disciplines.

Specifically, Zhu and his research team developed a that can be used in lithium ion batteries to replace the current liquid electrolyte to improve the safety and performance of .

Zhu says solid electrolytes have not been commercialized in lithium batteries because of drawbacks like low ionic conductivity and high interfacial resistance with electrodes. However, Zhu and his team demonstrated that a dual-salt based polymer solid electrolyte exhibited superionic conductivity at room temperature and outstanding electrochemical stability with lithium battery electrode materials.

"A solid electrolyte has long been thought for lithium ion batteries due to its nonflammable property and high mechanical strength that may mitigate the disaster caused by battery failure," says Zhu. "Battery safety and energy density are major concerns for emerging applications of lithium batteries, such as for use in electrical vehicles. If the solid polymer electrolyte is successfully developed, the energy density of the battery could be doubled and the safety concerns for lithium batteries could be removed. This research sets up a strong base to develop such a promising for lithium batteries."

Explore further: Nanowires could make lithium ion batteries safer

Related Stories

Nanowires could make lithium ion batteries safer

April 25, 2018

From cell phones and laptops to electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries are the power source that fuels everyday life. But in recent years, they have also drawn attention for catching fire. In an effort to develop a safer ...

Researchers design dendrite-free lithium battery

January 8, 2018

By designing a solid electrolyte that is rigid on one side and soft on the other, researchers have fabricated a lithium-metal battery that completely suppresses dendrite formation—a major safety hazard that can cause fires ...

Freezing lithium batteries may make them safer and bendable

April 24, 2017

Yuan Yang, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Columbia Engineering, has developed a new method that could lead to lithium batteries that are safer, have longer battery life, and are bendable, providing ...

Recommended for you

Maintaining vibrational coherence with electron spin

June 26, 2018

Electron spin is an important property that determines processes such as chemical reactivity and the lifetime of the electron state. Spin is exploited in several applications such as luminescent materials, phototherapy, photochemistry, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.