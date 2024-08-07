The University of Akron is a coeducational public research university located in Akron, Ohio, United States. The university is part of the University System of Ohio. It was founded in 1870 as a small college affiliated with the Universalist Church. In 1913 ownership was transferred to the City of Akron. In 1967 the university became a state institution. The University of Akron is regarded as a world leader in polymer research. As a STEM-focused institution, it focuses on industries such as polymers, advanced materials, and engineering. In the last decade it has sought to increase its research portfolio and gain recognition for its productivity in technology transfer and commercialization.

Address 302 Buchtel Common, Akron, Ohio, United States of America 44325 Website http://www.uakron.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Akron

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

