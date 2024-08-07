The University of Akron is a coeducational public research university located in Akron, Ohio, United States. The university is part of the University System of Ohio. It was founded in 1870 as a small college affiliated with the Universalist Church. In 1913 ownership was transferred to the City of Akron. In 1967 the university became a state institution. The University of Akron is regarded as a world leader in polymer research. As a STEM-focused institution, it focuses on industries such as polymers, advanced materials, and engineering. In the last decade it has sought to increase its research portfolio and gain recognition for its productivity in technology transfer and commercialization.

Address
302 Buchtel Common, Akron, Ohio, United States of America 44325
Website
http://www.uakron.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Akron

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Akron

Unlocking the connection between science fiction and patents

Imagine diving into the world of futuristic stories where spaceships soar and gadgets do incredible things. Now, think about how those ideas become real things we use. Camilla Hrdy, professor of intellectual property law, ...

Economics & Business

Nov 21, 2023

0

87

What the supply chain needs right now is women

The COVID pandemic has brought about significant disruptions in the supply chain such as dozens of ships from Asia remain sitting at docks in California and elsewhere, unable to unload their cargo, leading to a variety of ...

Economics & Business

Jan 13, 2022

0

9

New method to solve the plastics sustainability problem

Plastics sustainability has come a long way in recent years thanks in large part to scientific advances. But even as plastics become more and more environmentally friendly, the world continues to be polluted as many industries ...

Polymers

Aug 3, 2021

0

355

Sharing images of romantic gifts on social media

Valentine's Day brings images of flowers, chocolates and gifts in all shapes and sizes from the ones we love. And today's social norms encourage many of us to share our happiness (and images of our gifts) on social media. ...

Social Sciences

Feb 10, 2021

0

0

page 1 from 6