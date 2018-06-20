A lightweight carbon nanofiber-based collector

June 21, 2018, Science China Press
A lightweight carbon nanofiber-based collector
Schematic diagram of lithium nucleation and deposition behavior on Cu foil, low nitrogen-doping level carbon nanofiber framework and high nitrogen-doping level carbon nanofiber framework. Credit: ©Science China Press

Quan-Hong Yang from Tianjin University and Wei Lv from Graduate School at Shenzhen, Tsinghua University with their co-workers reported a lightweight, high-level nitrogen-doping carbon nanofiber framework as the current collector for lithium metal anodes, which could restrain the dendrite growth and achieve the uniform lithium deposition. This work was recently published in Science China Materials.

Yang's group and Lv's group are still devoted to materials and their applications in energy storage.

The authors write, "Despite the high-energy- of metal batteries, the intractable resulted in low coulombic efficiency, internal short circuit and even hazardous issues hinder their practical use. Carbon materials can play a significant part in solving above-mentioned problems, enabling the practical application of lithium metal anodes."

Researchers have made efforts to solve the lithium dendrite problem. The conductive three-dimensional framework structures, like the porous Cu current collector and 3-D graphene framework, have attracted attention because they can lower local current density and accommodate large volume changes during cycling.

"Despite the excellent structure stability and superior electrical conductivity, the porous metal current collector is heavy, greatly comprising the energy density," Yang said, "the porous carbon framework is lightweight, which benefits to improve the energy density based on the whole device. Yet their non-lithiophilic surfaces are not ideal for the uniform nucleation and deposition of lithium."

Nitrogen-containing functional groups on carbon framework surface can interact with lithium atoms and enhance the lithiophilicity of the carbon . Using polyacrylonitride as the raw material, a lightweight and high nitrogen-doping 3-D conductive carbon nanofiber matrix (NCNF) can be easily prepared by electrospinning, pre-oxidation and thermal treatment.

The use of NCNF as the current collector has several advantages:

  1. A lightweight matrix can maintain the high specific capacity nature of Li metal . The density of NCNF is only 0.57 mg/cm2. When the lithium loading is 4 mAh/cm2, the lightweight NCNF brings about large capacity of 2489.7 mAh/g based on NCNF-Li composite;
  2. High specific surface area and 3-D structure are helpful to lower the local current density and accommodate the large volume changes during cycling;
  3. High nitrogen-doping guarantees sufficient low nucleation overpotential sites on the large surface of the NCNF, guiding lithium nucleation uniformly and suppressing the growth of lithium dendrite.

These resulted in excellent cycling stability with a high coulombic efficiency of over 98 percent for more than 250 cycles for lithium deposition. Moreover, when paired Li@NCNF anode with LiFePO4 to assemble full cell, reduced voltage polarization and high capacity retention were shown.

Yang says, "This work clearly demonstrated the important roles of the heteroatom doping for the modification of carbon surface to realize the uniform and dendrite free metal anode deposition, and also showed great potential of light weight NCNF for the use in -based anodes with high energy density."

Explore further: Dendrite-free lithium metal anodes using N-doped graphene matrix

More information: Haoliang Wu et al, A lightweight carbon nanofiber-based 3D structured matrix with high nitrogen-doping level for lithium metal anodes, Science China Materials (2018). DOI: 10.1007/s40843-018-9298-x

Related Stories

Safe lithium-metal batteries with graphene

March 21, 2016

Recently, researchers at Tsinghua University, China have proposed a graphene-based nanostructured lithium metal anode for lithium metal batteries to inhibit dendrite growth and improve electrochemistry performance. They report ...

Asphalt helps lithium batteries charge faster

October 2, 2017

A touch of asphalt may be the secret to high-capacity lithium metal batteries that charge 10 to 20 times faster than commercial lithium-ion batteries, according to Rice University scientists.

Temperature heals lithium dendrites

March 30, 2018

Rechargeable lithium-ion, the dominant battery technology for portable electronics, is increasingly becoming the battery of choice for electric-vehicle and electric-grid energy-storage applications.

Turbocharge for lithium batteries

June 12, 2018

A team of material researchers from Juelich, Munich, and Prague has succeeded in producing a composite material that is particularly suited for electrodes in lithium batteries. The nanocomposite material might help to significantly ...

Recommended for you

Collaboration yields discovery of 12-sided silica cages

June 20, 2018

What do you call a materials science discovery that was given a major boost by a lecture from a Nobel laureate in chemistry, used cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM), and was pushed further along by a doctoral student's ...

On the path to an artificial cell

June 20, 2018

It is hoped that cells created in a test tube can answer some of the major questions in biology. What is the minimum that a cell needs in order to live? And how did life on Earth begin? Researchers from the Max Planck Institute ...

Novel genetic method improves efficiency of enzyme

June 20, 2018

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Georgia developed a new genetic engineering technique to dramatically improve an enzyme's ability to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.