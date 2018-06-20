Light-controlled reversible aggregation of microtubules mediated by paclitaxel-modified cyclodextrin

June 28, 2018, Wiley
Light-controlled reversible aggregation of microtubules mediated by paclitaxel-modified cyclodextrin
Credit: Wiley

A combination of natural microtubules and synthetic macrocyclic receptors allows for the light-controlled, reversible aggregation of the microtubules into larger nanostructures. As Chinese scientists have reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie, when in a cellular environment these aggregated microtubules can also change cell morphology, causing cell death. The researchers hope to learn more about diseases caused by the improper aggregation of proteins.

In nature, the of into superstructures plays an important role. Dynamic microtubules are protein filaments that combine with other components to form the cytoskeletons of our cells. During the cell cycle, microtubules constantly assemble and disassemble. Scientists from Nankai University and the Collaborative Innovation Center of Chemical Science and Engineering (Tianjin, China) conceived of the idea to combine microtubules into larger supramolecular aggregates using synthetic "receptors." In this way they hoped to produce innovative biomaterials and gain new knowledge about biological aggregation processes.

To attach the synthetic receptors to the microtubules, the team working with Yu Liu chose a cancer drug called paclitaxel. This molecule binds to microtubules and blocks deconstruction of the cytoskeleton, stopping cell division and causing cell death. As a receptor, the researchers chose a large cup-shaped molecule from the cyclodextrin family. These macrocyclic molecules can incorporate other molecules as "guests" in their large cavities. In this case the guest is an arylazopyrazole (AAP), a molecule with two aromatic rings bridged by a nitrogen-nitrogen double bond. The molecule can take one of two forms: a bent cis form and a straight trans form. Only the straight version fits into the cyclodextrin "cup." The clever trick here is that, by using light of two different wavelengths, the AAP can be switched back and forth between its two forms at will.

The researchers used paclitaxel as a connector to attach "cups" and their "guests" to microtubules. Irradiation with visible and UV light switches the microtubules between an aggregated and non-aggregated form, respectively, as demonstrated by spectroscopic and microscopic examination. The aggregates take on a broad range of morphological variations, ranging from nanofibers to nanoribbons and nanoparticles of different sizes.

It is particularly interesting that the aggregation of the microtubules can also be triggered within cells. This causes the to shrink and die, which demonstrates that the cytotoxic effect of paclitaxel can be increased significantly.

The researchers hope that their approach will increase our understanding of the processes involved in physiological and pathological protein nanoassembly, and could create new prospects in the treatment of diseases caused by the improper aggregation of proteins.

Explore further: The function of NIMA-related kinase 6 in the straight growth of plant cells

More information: Ying-Ming Zhang et al. Photo-Controlled Reversible Microtubule Assembly Mediated by Paclitaxel-Modified Cyclodextrin, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2018). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201804620

Related Stories

Shedding light on a shadowy organizational hub in cells

December 18, 2017

On a cellular level, we are all hanging on by delicate threads. All cells are crisscrossed by a network of strands called microtubules, which act as railroad tracks that move cargo around the cell, as winch cables that separate ...

Cell skeleton and the brush border

February 1, 2018

The epithelial cells lining organs like the intestines and kidneys build a special surface called the "brush border," which consists of a dense array of finger-like protrusions.

Recommended for you

Team reports technology to enable precision antibiotics

June 27, 2018

Scientists are searching for ways to develop antibiotics that can accurately target infectious bacteria. Increased specificity could help to combat antibiotic resistance and also spare "good" bacteria from being attacked ...

Tricky feat with stand-up molecule

June 27, 2018

In recent decades, researchers have been able to produce structures from single atoms. One of the first examples was presented by D. M. Eigler and E. K. Schweizer in 1990 in Nature, a tiny IBM logo formed from just a few ...

New nerve gas detector built with legos and a smartphone

June 27, 2018

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have designed a way to sense dangerous chemicals using, in part, a simple rig consisting of a smartphone and a box made from Lego bricks, which could help first responders ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.