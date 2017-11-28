The function of NIMA-related kinase 6 in the straight growth of plant cells

November 29, 2017
The function of NIMA-related kinase 6 in the straight growth of plant cells
Figure 1. Microtubules (red lines) regulate cell division and expansion. Credit: Okayama University

Plants continuously generate various kinds of organs such as roots, leaves and flowers. The growth morphology of each organ is achieved by the directional growth of plant cells. Prior to cell growth, an intracellular cytoskeleton called a microtubule aligns perpendicularly to the growth axis to determine growth direction of plant cells (Fig. 1). Various proteins have been shown to regulate the dynamic behavior of microtubules, but the mechanism of microtubule alignment remains unresolved.

Now, Hiroyasu Motose, Shogo Takatani, Taku Takahashi, and their colleagues at Okayama University and NAIST have revealed the function of NIMA-related kinase 6 (NEK6) in the straight growth of plant cells. They employed to investigate the of microtubules and NEK6 proteins in combination with the advantage of genetic analyses in the model plant Arabidopsis thalana.

The results showed that NEK6 protein removes aberrant microtubules to align them before directional cell growth (Fig. 2). NEK6 phosphorylates specific amino-acid residues of tubulin proteins—the building blocks of microtubules—and eliminates abnormal microtubules. In the absence of NEK6, microtubules are crooked and plant cells cannot grow straight (Fig. 3). This study clearly demonstrates the novel regulatory mechanism of microtubule organization and directional growth in plants. Since microtubules and NEK proteins are well conserved in most organisms and participate in essential cellular processes (e.g. cell division) and various diseases (e.g. cancers and ciliopathy), the findings shed new lights on the principles in these biological phenomena.

The function of NIMA-related kinase 6 in the straight growth of plant cells
Figure 2. NEK6 removes aberrant microtubules to align microtubules. Credit: Okayama University

The function of NIMA-related kinase 6 in the straight growth of plant cells
Figure 3. Arabidopsis nek6 mutant exhibits ectopic outgrowth and aberrant microtubules. Credit: Figure 3. Arabidopsis nek6 mutant exhibits ectopic outgrowth and aberrant microtubules. Credit: Okayama University

Explore further: Cell architecture: Finding common ground

More information: Shogo Takatani et al. Directional cell expansion requires NIMA-related kinase 6 (NEK6)-mediated cortical microtubule destabilization, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-08453-5

Related Stories

Cell architecture: Finding common ground

October 16, 2014

When it comes to cellular architecture, function follows form. Plant cells contain a dynamic cytoskeleton which is responsible for directing cell growth, development, movement, and division. So over time, changes in the cytoskeleton ...

Molecular 'samurai sword' controls plant growth

June 20, 2017

Researchers from AMOLF and Wageningen University & Research have used a smart simulation program to study a plant protein called katanin and published their findings in the journal PNAS.

Molecular motor grows cell's microtubules

October 26, 2015

Motor proteins that pause at the ends of microtubules and produce pushing forces can also stimulate their growth, according to researchers at Penn State. The proteins' function could be a critical component in understanding ...

Cell biology: new insights into the life of microtubules

July 2, 2012

Every second, around 25 million cell divisions take place in our bodies. This process is driven by microtubule filaments which continually grow and shrink. A new study shows how so-called motor proteins in the cytosol can ...

Recommended for you

Jellyfish on the menu

November 29, 2017

Squid, sole, dogfish, herring and cod all feed on baby jellyfish – according to new research from the University of East Anglia and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas).

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.