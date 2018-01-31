Cell skeleton and the brush border

February 1, 2018 by Leigh Macmillan, Vanderbilt University

The epithelial cells lining organs like the intestines and kidneys build a special surface called the "brush border," which consists of a dense array of finger-like protrusions.

Irina Kaverina, Ph.D., Matthew Tyska, Ph.D., and colleagues in Argentina explored the role of microtubules—part of the cellular "skeleton"—in building the , which is critical for healthy organ function.

The investigators used a cell model of individual intestinal cell polarization (the establishment of "sidedness") and found that disruption of microtubules prevented brush border formation. They confirmed the findings in cultured kidney .

They demonstrated that the microtubules essential for brush border development derived from the centrosome, not the Golgi, and that overexpression of a protein associated with microtubule plus ends facilitated brush border formation.

The findings, reported in the February issue of the Journal of Cellular Physiology, reveal a role for microtubules in the organization of the brush border and a novel mechanism of regulation of epithelial polarity.

More information: Facundo M. Tonucci et al. Microtubules regulate brush border formation, Journal of Cellular Physiology (2017). DOI: 10.1002/jcp.26033

