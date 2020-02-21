The Journal of Cellular Physiology publishes high-quality original research articles and reviews in areas of eukaryotic cell biology and physiology, focusing on those articles that adopt a molecular mechanistic approach to investigate cell structure and function. There is appreciation for the application of cellular, biochemical, molecular and in vivo genetic approaches, as well as the power of genomics, proteomics, bioinformatics, and systems biology. Research articles must have a clear hypothesis and present novel and significant findings as well as perspectives on topics of cellular science, including molecular biology, biochemistry, pathobiochemistry, and molecular medicine.

Publisher Wiley Website https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10974652 Impact factor 6.384 (2020)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA