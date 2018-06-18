Hyundai Motor, Audi join hands for fuel cell technology

June 20, 2018 by Youkyung Lee
In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday says it has signed an agreement with Audi AG to jointly develop electronics vehicles powered by fuel cell. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it signed an agreement with Audi AG to jointly develop electronics vehicles powered by fuel cell.

Under the multi-year agreement, Hyundai's affiliates including Kia and Audi's parent company Volkswagen AG will share components, supply chains and patent licensing. The duration of the partnership wasn't disclosed.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-largest automaker, began to mass produce in 2013. But in South Korea and elsewhere, wider adoption of vehicles has been slow largely due to a dearth of refueling stations.

South Korea's government plans to add more hydrogen refueling stations to increase electronics vehicle sales and reduce carbon emissions.

