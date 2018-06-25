A Fox code for the face

June 26, 2018 by Cristy Lytal, University of Southern California
A Fox code for the face
Skeletal staining of the lower face of a zebrafish, with cartilage in blue, and bones and teeth in red. Credit: Pengfei Xu/Crump Lab/USC Stem Cell

In the developing face, how do stem cells know whether to become cartilage, bones or teeth? To begin to answer this question, scientists from the USC Stem Cell laboratory of Gage Crump tested the role of a key family of genes, called "Forkhead-domain transcription factors," or Fox. Their findings appear in the journal Development.

While mutations in the Fox genes can cause diseases ranging from cancer to language disorders, postdoc Pengfei Xu and her collaborators focused on how these genes affect facial development.

"While examination of Fox genes in the mammalian face reveals they are required for bone and palate formation, whether Fox genes broadly control regional facial skeletal fates, as well as their mechanisms of action, remains unclear," said Xu.

To observe this, the team created mutant zebrafish that lacked different types of Fox—specifically, Fox-C genes or Fox-F genes. They found that fish lacking Fox-C failed to form cartilage in the upper face. Fish lacking Fox-F genes had problems developing their jaws, cartilage in the middle of their faces and teeth.

Further experiments revealed that Fox-C and Fox-F have a role in helping another important gene, Sox9, activate a slew of additional genes that promote cartilage development in the embryo.

Other laboratories have noted similar effects in mice lacking Fox genes. These findings suggest that the Fox play a role in the facial development of not only zebrafish and mice, but also many other vertebrate species, including humans.

"Transcription factors like Sox9 play roles in many different organs in the body," said Crump, who is a professor of and regenerative medicine at USC. "This tour-de-force genetic study shows how a family of Fox factors direct to form only cartilage and teeth and not other cell types. This may help in strategies toward directing to form and teeth for future regenerative medicine applications."

Explore further: Stem cell scientists chew on the mysteries of jaw development

More information: Pengfei Xu et al. Fox proteins are modular competency factors for facial cartilage and tooth specification, Development (2018). DOI: 10.1242/dev.165498

Related Stories

Irx genes make cartilage cells act 'oh so immature'

November 9, 2015

Arthritis, the leading cause of disability in the U.S., involves the loss of a special type of cartilage cell lining the joints. In a study appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Developmental Cell, first author Amjad ...

Researchers reveal a genetic blueprint for cartilage

July 2, 2015

Cartilage does a lot more than determine the shapes of people's ears and noses. It also enables people to breathe and to form healthy bones—two processes essential to life. In a study published in Cell Reports, USC Stem ...

Scientists transform lower-body cells into facial cartilage

June 27, 2016

Caltech scientists have converted cells of the lower-body region into facial tissue that makes cartilage, in new experiments using bird embryos. The researchers discovered a "gene circuit," composed of just three genes, that ...

Recommended for you

A Fox code for the face

June 26, 2018

In the developing face, how do stem cells know whether to become cartilage, bones or teeth? To begin to answer this question, scientists from the USC Stem Cell laboratory of Gage Crump tested the role of a key family of genes, ...

New mechanism for the plant hormone auxin discovered

June 26, 2018

Auxin is a hormone that is essential for the development of plants as it controls a wide range of processes from shaping the embryo in the seed to branching of the growing plant. Previously, it was believed that auxin's main ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

betterexists
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Can you switch Beaks of 2 Bird Species ?
OR Can you Create a via media structure ?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.