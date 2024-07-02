Academic publishing describes the subfield of publishing which distributes academic research and scholarship. Most academic work is published in journal article, book or thesis form. The part of academic written output that is not formally published but merely printed up or posted is often called the "grey literature". Most scientific and scholarly journals, and many academic and scholarly books, though not all, are based on some form of peer review or editorial refereeing to qualify texts for publication. Peer review quality and selectivity standards vary greatly from journal to journal, publisher to publisher, and field to field. Most established academic disciplines have their own journals and other outlets for publication, although many academic journals are somewhat interdisciplinary, and publish work from several distinct fields or subfields. Along with the variation in review and publication procedures, the kinds of publications that are accepted as contributions to knowledge or research differ greatly among fields and subfields. Academic publishing is undergoing major changes, as it makes the transition from the print to the electronic format. Business models are different

Publisher
The Company of Biologists
Country
United Kingdom
History
1953–present
Website
http://dev.biologists.org/
Impact factor
6.898 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Development

Study reveals gut cells' role in marine worm regeneration

The sea worm Platynereis dumerilii is only a few centimeters long, but has a remarkable ability: In just a few days, it can regenerate entire parts of its body after an injury or amputation. By focusing more specifically ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 2, 2024

0

0

Scientists discover new component in world's best-studied plant

Wageningen researchers have discovered a previously unnoticed component within the thale cress: a thin film that encases the embryo in the seed. This discovery is particularly noteworthy because this species has been intensively ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 14, 2023

0

7

Possible cause of male infertility linked to structural protein

Mature spermatozoa are characterized by a head, midpiece and a long tail for locomotion. Now, researchers from the University Hospital Bonn (UKB) and the Transdisciplinary Research Unit "Life & Health" at the University of ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 27, 2023

0

5

