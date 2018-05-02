Indonesia has far more than enough pumped hydro storage sites to support a 100% renewable electricity grid

May 3, 2018 by Andrew Blakers, Bin Lu And Matthew Stocks, The Conversation
Indonesia has far more than enough pumped hydro storage sites to support a 100% renewable electricity grid
Credit: Maxim Burkovskiy/Shutterstock.com

With the support of the Australia Indonesia Centre we have identified 657 potential sites across Bali for pumped hydro energy storage (PHES), with a combined potential storage capacity of 2,300 Gigawatt-hours.

Pumped hydro energy is a technique to store energy produced by generation. Using electricity generated from renewable energy such as solar power and wind, the potential sites for PHES that we identified in Bali would be enough to support a 100% renewable Indonesian and more.

Solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind are now the leading electricity generation technologies being installed worldwide each year. Gas and coal are in third and fourth spots respectively. PV is accelerating away from other energy generation technologies because it's cheaper, scalable and produces no greenhouse gas emissions, and because there is vast availability of sunshine.

Indonesia has large solar potential because of its tropical location. Much less than 1% of Indonesian land would be required to produce all of the nation's electricity using PV. About half of the panels would be on the roofs of buildings. Although Indonesia has only a small amount of PV at present, exponential growth can change this quickly—as happened in Australia, China and many other countries.

Indonesia has far more than enough pumped hydro storage sites to support a 100% renewable electricity grid
Figure 1: Net new generation capacity installed worldwide in 2017. Author provided

Because of its equatorial location solar energy does not vary much throughout the year, unlike in higher latitudes. PV (and wind) are now economically competitive with new-build coal and gas in Indonesia.

The Australian and Indonesian electricity systems are of similar size. In Australia, effectively all new generation capacity is PV and wind, and no new coal power stations are ever likely to be built. PV and wind are replacing old coal power stations as these are retired. About 4.5 Gigawatts of new PV and wind will be installed in Australia in 2018, compared with peak demand of 35 Gigawatts.

Although PV and wind are variable energy resources that depend on the local weather, the approaches to support them to achieve a reliable 100% renewable electricity grid are straightforward:

  1. provide energy storage in the form of pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) and batteries, coupled with demand management
  2. provide strong interconnection of the electricity grid between regions using high-voltage power lines spanning long distances. This smooths out adverse local weather, greatly reducing the amount of storage needed.
Indonesia has far more than enough pumped hydro storage sites to support a 100% renewable electricity grid
Figure 2: Prospective areas of Indonesia that are suitable for pumped hydro. Areas coloured red are highly prospective.

PHES accounts for 97% of energy storage worldwide because it is the cheapest form of large-scale storage, with an operational lifetime of 50 years or more. Most existing PHES systems are located in river valleys and are associated with hydroelectric systems. However, off-river PHES has larger potential because of the much larger number of potential sites away from rivers.

Annual water requirements of a PHES-supported 100% renewable electricity grid would be much less than the current fossil fuel system, because wind and PV do not require cooling water. PHES, batteries and demand management are all likely to have prominent roles as the Indonesian grid transitions to 100% renewable .

Off-river PHES requires pairs of modestly sized reservoirs at different altitudes, typically with an area of 100 hectares. The reservoirs are joined by a pipe with a pump and turbine. Water is pumped uphill on windy and sunny days when electricity is plentiful; then, when generation tails off, electricity can be dispatched on demand by releasing the stored water downhill through the turbine.

Off-river PHES typically delivers maximum power for between five and 25 hours, depending on the size of the reservoirs.

Indonesia has far more than enough pumped hydro storage sites to support a 100% renewable electricity grid
Figure 3: Upper reservoir pumped hydro sites in Bali. Author provided

Indonesia has enormous pumped hydro storage potential. PHES can readily be developed to balance the electricity grid with any amount of solar and power, all the way up to 100%. Figure 2 shows the location of prospective areas – the red areas are highly prospective.

Most of the 657 potential PHES sites we have identified in Bali are off-river. Of course, there is also large potential on other islands. We will soon undertake further Indonesian site searching, and expect to find as many sites as in Australia (where we found 22,000 good sites).

The locations of the Bali upper reservoir sites (blue dots) are shown in Figure 3 below. Each site has between 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) and 100 GWh of storage potential.

To put this in perspective, Indonesia probably needs less than 1,000 GWh of storage spread across a few dozen sites within the archipelago to support a 100% renewable electricity system. Developers can afford to be choosy with this large oversupply of sites.

Indonesia has far more than enough pumped hydro storage sites to support a 100% renewable electricity grid
Figure 4: At most, one or two of the sites shown would be developed. Author provided

Figure 4 below show a synthetic Google Earth image for some of the potential upper reservoirs in Bali (more details on the search are available here). The larger reservoirs shown in each image are of such a scale that only one or two would be required to stabilise a 100% renewable electricity system for Bali.

Detailed information about the Bali sites is available here.

Explore further: Hydro storage can secure 100 percent renewable electricity

Related Stories

Prospective pumped hydro sites in South Australia

June 16, 2017

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have identified 185 sites in South Australia potentially suitable for pumped hydro storage, which may help secure Australia's electricity grid.

What could giant batteries mean for Indonesian energy?

July 25, 2017

In response to blackouts and concerns over energy supply, South Australia is getting the world's largest lithium-ion battery. What exactly does this mean for the future of energy in Australia, and could such an approach work ...

Recommended for you

Zuckerberg unveils plans for Facebook dating service

May 1, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature—while vowing to make privacy protection its top priority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica ...

T-Mobile, Sprint to merge: CEOs

April 29, 2018

US wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile will form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network, the heads of both firms said Sunday.

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.