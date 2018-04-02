Researchers developing renewable energy approach for producing ammonia

April 4, 2018 by Brandi Klingerman, University of Notre Dame
Researchers developing renewable energy approach for producing ammonia
William Schneider. Credit: University of Notre Dame

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame are developing a renewable energy approach for synthesizing ammonia, an essential component of fertilizers that support the world's food production needs. The Haber-Bosch process developed in the early 1900s for producing ammonia relies on non-renewable fossil fuels and has limited applications for only large, centralized chemical plants.

The new process, published in Nature Catalysis, utilizes a plasma—an ionized gas—in combination with non-noble metal catalysts to generate at much milder conditions than is possible with Haber-Bosch. The energy in the plasma excites nitrogen molecules, one of the two components that go into making ammonia, allowing them to react more readily on the catalysts. Because the energy for the reaction comes from the plasma rather than high heat and intense pressure, the process can be carried out at small scale. This makes the new process well-suited for use with intermittent renewable sources and for distributed .

"Plasmas have been considered by many as a way to make ammonia that is not dependent on fossil fuels and had the potential to be applied in a less centralized way," said William Schneider, H. Clifford and Evelyn A. Brosey Professor of Engineering, affiliated member of ND Energy and co-author of the study. "The real challenge has been to find the right combination of plasma and . By combining molecular models with results in the laboratory, we were able to focus in on combinations that had never been considered before."

The research team led by Schneider; David Go, Rooney Family Associate Professor of Engineering in aerospace and mechanical engineering; and Jason Hicks, associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, discovered that because the nitrogen molecules are activated by the plasma, the requirements on the metal catalysts are less stringent, allowing less expensive materials to be used throughout the process. This approach overcomes fundamental limits on the heat-driven Haber-Bosch , allowing the reaction to be carried out at Haber-Bosch rates at much milder conditions.

"The goal of our work was to develop an alternative approach to making ammonia, but the insights that have come from this collaboration between our research groups can be applied to other difficult chemical processes, such as converting carbon dioxide into a less harmful and more useful product. As we continue studying plasma-ammonia synthesis, we will also consider how else and catalysts could benefit other chemical transformations," said Hicks.

Explore further: Ammonia on-demand? Alternative production method for a sustainable future

More information: Prateek Mehta et al. Overcoming ammonia synthesis scaling relations with plasma-enabled catalysis, Nature Catalysis (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41929-018-0045-1

Related Stories

Highly efficient ammonia synthesis catalyst developed

February 8, 2018

Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have discovered that a catalyst of calcium amide with a small amount of added barium (Ba-Ca(NH2)2) with ruthenium nanoparticles immobilized onto it can synthesize ...

Newly designed molecule binds nitrogen

February 22, 2018

Wheat, millet and maize all need nitrogen to grow. Fertilisers therefore contain large amounts of nitrogenous compounds, which are usually synthesised by converting nitrogen to ammonia in the industrial Haber-Bosch process, ...

Recommended for you

Molecular details of protein crystal nucleation uncovered

April 4, 2018

A team of researchers led by Dr. Mike Sleutel from the VIB-VUB Center for Structural Biology in collaboration with scientists from the Institute for Complex Molecular Systems of the Eindhoven University of Technology, and ...

Smart ink adds new dimensions to 3-D printing

April 4, 2018

Researchers at Dartmouth College have developed a smart ink that turns 3D-printed structures into objects that can change shape and color. The innovation promises to add even more functionality to 3D printing and could pave ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.