The University of Notre Dame was founded in 1842 in Notre Dame, Indiana initially as an all male Roman Catholic institution. Today the University of Notre Dame has a student body of approximately 11,600 and is a Roman Catholic co-educational campus. Notable academics include, the Cushing Hall of Engineering. Mendoza College of Business and the School of Law. Notre Dame is also noted for work in nuclear physics. The Notre Dame Web site while dynamic in appearance, could be easier to navigate.

Address 317 Main Building, Notre Dame, IN 46556 Website http://nd.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Notre_Dame

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

