The University of Notre Dame was founded in 1842 in Notre Dame, Indiana initially as an all male Roman Catholic institution. Today the University of Notre Dame has a student body of approximately 11,600 and is a Roman Catholic co-educational campus. Notable academics include, the Cushing Hall of Engineering. Mendoza College of Business and the School of Law. Notre Dame is also noted for work in nuclear physics. The Notre Dame Web site while dynamic in appearance, could be easier to navigate.

Address
317 Main Building, Notre Dame, IN 46556
Website
http://nd.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Notre_Dame

'Silent' mutations found to have repercussions beyond their own gene

Genetic disorders—like cystic fibrosis and Huntington's disease—are considered incurable, with gene mutations occurring in essentially every cell of the body. Gene mutations occur when one nucleotide in a codon is switched. ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 28, 2024

Downwind states face disproportionate burden of air pollution

A recent Supreme Court decision to block a federal rule curbing interstate air pollution further complicates efforts to reduce emissions and adds to an already disproportionate burden on "downwind" states, according to researchers ...

Environment

Jul 31, 2024

