New method significantly improves the production of biohydrogen and other biochemicals

April 23, 2018, University of Turku

A joint study by the University of Turku and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has shown that the ability of photosynthesising microbial cells to produce biohydrogen from solar energy can be markedly improved by attaching the cells to a transparent nanocellulose film. The method is also expected to enhance the production of other biochemicals from microalgal cells. The results have been published in the prestigious Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

The work of Yagut Allahverdiyeva (Associate Professor of Molecular Plant Biology at the University of Turku) and her team on the utilisation of photosynthetic microalgae and cyanobacteria is considered among the most promising enablers of the bioeconomy. Thanks to the simple engineered biofilm structures, captured by photosynthesis can be directed into the desired end-product in an efficient and controlled manner.

"The key role is played by cell immobilisation, i.e. binding the cells within or onto a surface of a gel-like substance, whereby the cell metabolism shifts from the growth of biomass to the production of the desired compounds. Additionally, attachment of the cells to a thin, transparent film significantly reduces the loss of light energy compared to normal cultivation of microalgae in the growth medium," says Allahverdiyeva.

Material suitable for immobilisation must be porous, transparent, water-resistant and biologically compatible with algal .

"Nanocellulose film meets all these requirements. It is an effective replacement for the material used until now, an alginate polymer with relatively poor mechanical durability and low porosity. The transparent film developed by VTT has better mechanical performance and its porosity can be easily tailored," says Tekla Tammelin, a principal scientist at VTT.

The study revealed the high compatibility of nanocellulose with hydrogen-producing green algae and cyanobacteria. In addition, the hydrogen production yields of green were clearly higher for the nanocellulose membrane than when using alginate.

"What is more, the release of molecules larger than hydrogen from the nanocellulose film can be facilitated by an optimal pore structure, which will be used in the future production of other biochemicals required by industry, such as hydrocarbons or terpenes," says Allahverdiyeva.

Explore further: Stand-up pouches from renewable raw materials and nanocellulose

More information: M. Jämsä et al. Versatile templates from cellulose nanofibrils for photosynthetic microbial biofuel production, Journal of Materials Chemistry A (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C7TA11164A

Related Stories

3-D printing materials for wound care and decorative elements

September 18, 2017

Cellulose nanofibrils have properties that can improve the characteristics of bio-based 3-D-printing pastes. VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is developing a 3-D wound care product for monitoring wound condition in ...

Nanocellulose sponges to combat oil pollution

May 6, 2014

A new, absorbable material from Empa wood research could be of assistance in future oil spill accidents: a chemically modified nanocellulose sponge. The light material absorbs the oil spill, remains floating on the surface ...

Nerve cells grow on nanocellulose

March 19, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- Researchers from Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg have shown that nanocellulose stimulates the formation of neural networks. This is the first step toward creating a three-dimensional model of the ...

Semi-transparent perovskite solar cells for solar windows

May 22, 2017

Scientists are exploring ways to develop transparent or semi-transparent solar cells as a substitute for glass walls in modern buildings with the aim of harnessing solar energy. But this has proven challenging, because transparency ...

Recommended for you

New theory shows how strain makes for better catalysts

April 20, 2018

Brown University researchers have developed a new theory to explain why stretching or compressing metal catalysts can make them perform better. The theory, described in the journal Nature Catalysis, could open new design ...

Machine-learning software predicts behavior of bacteria

April 19, 2018

In a first for machine-learning algorithms, a new piece of software developed at Caltech can predict behavior of bacteria by reading the content of a gene. The breakthrough could have significant implications for our understanding ...

Spider silk key to new bone-fixing composite

April 19, 2018

UConn researchers have created a biodegradable composite made of silk fibers that can be used to repair broken load-bearing bones without the complications sometimes presented by other materials.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.