The University of Turku (in Finnish Turun yliopisto, in Swedish Åbo universitet, shortened in UTU), located in Turku in southwestern Finland (EU), is the second largest university in the country as measured by student enrollment, after University of Helsinki. It was established in 1920 and also has faculties at Rauma, Pori and Salo. The university is a member of the Coimbra Group.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed