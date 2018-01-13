A matter of mobility: multidisciplinary paper suggests new strategy for drug discovery

January 15, 2018, Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies
A matter of mobility: multidisciplinary paper suggests new strategy for drug discovery
Differences in the structure and dynamics of the helical region (shown in orange) of the HSP90 protein. Credit: Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies

A joint industry/academia study of a cancer target protein reveals unusual relation between binding site flexibility and drug-target lifetime. The results, published in Nature Communications, suggest a new strategy for drug discovery. The research was done in the framework of the Kinetics for Drug Discovery K4DD consortium, supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative.

Most drugs exert their therapeutic effect by binding to a molecule, thereby interfering with the normal function of the . Traditionally, it has been considered that the more tightly a drug binds its protein, i.e. the greater its is, the more effective it will be. However, drugs must function in the constantly changing environment of living organisms. It is therefore increasingly recognised that not only binding affinity and thermodynamics, but also drug-target residence times and kinetics must be optimized during the process of .

Kinetics put to the test: Studying a cancer target

A multidisciplinary team of scientists from K4DD partners Merck KGaA (Darmstadt), Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS), and the Instituto de Biologia Experimental e Tecnológica (iBET) (Lisbon), applied state-of-the-art experimental and computational approaches to investigate the determinants of target residence times for a set of inhibitors of a widely studied cancer target, 90 (HSP90). HSP90 inhibitors can disrupt the cell cycle and potentially stop tumour growth. The team recently published some of their results in Nature Communications.

Surprising results: greater binding site mobility leads to longer residence times

"At the moment, there is little known about the factors influencing drug-target residence times so we decided to measure the binding thermodynamics and kinetics, solve the structures of HSP90-inhibitor complexes and simulate their dynamics," says Dr. Marta Amaral, one of the corresponding authors. The structures determined by X-ray crystallography show that the binding pocket of HSP90 is lined by a region that can take the form of a helix or a loop when bound to different inhibitors (see image below).

The researchers found that compounds binding with a helix present bind for a longer time. "We were really surprised," says Prof. Rebecca Wade (HITS), "when we found out that an important contributor to the long residence times was the greater mobility of the helical region of the binding pocket when the inhibitor bound." This unusual binding mechanism opens a new avenue for drug design: Scientists can consider less rigid protein targets and identify molecules that stabilize more mobile forms of the protein upon binding – somewhat like a ski boot with an adaptable inner liner that continually adjusts to the foot. The findings of this study suggest a new way to find more effective candidates with optimal kinetic and thermodynamic properties.

Explore further: Closing in on advanced prostate cancer

More information: M. Amaral et al. Protein conformational flexibility modulates kinetics and thermodynamics of drug binding, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02258-w

Related Stories

Closing in on advanced prostate cancer

December 13, 2017

In most cases, prostate cancer is cured by surgery and/or radiotherapy. However, 20 percent of patients will need treatment to remove tumour cells but this treatment ceases to be effective after two or three years and the ...

Completing the drug design jigsaw

October 5, 2017

A powerful new way of analysing how drugs interact with molecules in the body could aid the design of better treatments with fewer side-effects.

Researchers target undruggable cancers

October 19, 2017

A new approach to targeting key cancer-linked proteins, thought to be 'undruggable," has been discovered through an alliance between industry and academia.

Recommended for you

Fast-moving electrons create current in organic solar cells

January 12, 2018

Researchers at Purdue University have identified the mechanism that allows organic solar cells to create a charge, solving a longstanding puzzle in physics, according to a paper published Friday (Jan. 12) in the journal Science ...

Super-adsorbent MOF captures twice its weight in water

January 11, 2018

Material chemists in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have developed a superporous solid made up of a patchwork of metal ions and organic linkers (a metal-organic framework, or MOF) that can suck up to 200% of its own weight in ...

Researchers report first 3-D structure of DHHC enzymes

January 11, 2018

The first three-dimensional structure of DHHC proteins—enzymes involved in many cellular processes, including cancer—explains how they function and may offer a blueprint for designing therapeutic drugs. Researchers have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.