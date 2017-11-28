The light chain subunits of therapeutic antibodies impact drug performance and yield

November 29, 2017

Antibody-based drugs have long been a mainstay of treatment for many conditions, especially cancer and autoimmune diseases, but there may still be room for improving these therapies. An A*STAR study has found that changes to a part of the antibodies that's often overlooked by protein engineers and drug companies can have dramatic effects on target binding and manufacturing yield.

An antibody is made up of four polypeptide chains: two 'heavy' chains form the Y shape of the molecule, and two '' chains sit alongside them. To date, most of the modification techniques in therapeutic antibody design have focused on the heavy chains. The light chains were generally considered less important, even though it has been demonstrated that they're also involved in binding target molecules, and that the 'framework' regions of light chains provide structural support to allow target contact.

To evaluate the importance of the light chain in antibody performance, a team led by Samuel Ken-En Gan from the A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute and the p53 Laboratory deleted two amino acids in the framework region of the light chain of trastuzumab, an antibody drug for treating breast cancer, sold under the brand name Herceptin. Either deletion on its own, the researchers found, led to a reduction in antibody secretion from a recombinant cell culture system, although it did not severely affect the ability of trastuzumab to bind its target, a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (Her2). Delete both , however, and both and Her2 binding decreased significantly.

Structural modeling and experiments conducted by members of Gan's Antibody Product and Development lab, including co-first authors Chinh Tran-To Su and Wei-Li Ling, revealed that the deletions impaired the interaction between trastuzumab and a protein used for antibody purification. That explains the yield reduction, while decreased affinity for Her2 explains why the deletions also obstruct antibody performance.

"This study shows that the light chain and its framework regions can impact key factors of a good therapeutic antibody, even at sites that are not known to be directly involved in binding or purification," he says.

Although these initial findings demonstrate only the negative consequences of altering an antibody's light chain, Gan and his team, in work not yet published, have also found ways to enhance both production and binding through other light modifications. "This is only the first in a series of papers from my lab to show that we need to consider the antibody as a whole and not just as a sum of different parts," Gan says.

Explore further: Novel small antibody fragment—a valuable tool in crystallography

More information: Chinh Tran-To Su et al. The role of Antibody Vκ Framework 3 region towards Antigen binding: Effects on recombinant production and Protein L binding, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-02756-3

Related Stories

Expanding the reach of therapeutic antibodies

August 29, 2017

A group of researchers has developed an approach to efficiently produce antibodies that can bind to two different target molecules simultaneously, a long-desired innovation in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The details ...

Combination immunotherapy targets cancer resistance

November 22, 2017

Cancer immunotherapy drugs have had notable but limited success because in many cases, tumors develop resistance to treatment. But researchers at Yale and Stanford have identified an experimental antibody that overcomes this ...

Enhancing the effectiveness of a breast cancer treatment

February 13, 2012

Breast cancers expressing the protein HER2 have a particularly poor prognosis. Treatment with trastuzumab (Herceptin) benefits some patients with HER2-positive breast cancer, but it is not as effective as had been hoped. ...

New stable antibodies created

June 29, 2012

(Medical Xpress) -- Australian scientists have overcome one of the most pressing problems facing the pharmaceutical industry – how to create antibodies that are stable enough to meet stringent requirements necessary ...

Recommended for you

Teaching life a new trick: Bacteria make boron-carbon bonds

November 29, 2017

In another feat of bioengineering, Caltech's Frances Arnold, the Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering and Biochemistry, and her team have created bacteria that can, for the first time, make chemical ...

Biology and chemistry combine to generate new antibiotics

November 28, 2017

Combining the innovations of synthetic biology with biology and chemistry, a team of scientists at the University of Bristol have generated a brand-new platform that will allow the production of desperately needed brand-new ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.