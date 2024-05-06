The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) was formed in 2002 to promote science in Singapore. The A*STAR board is statutory and oversees A*STAR Graduate Academy, Joint Council Office, Biomedical Research Council, Science and Engineering Research Council, Exploit Technologies Private Limited, Corporate Planning and Administration Division. The objective is to promote scientific and technological discoveries, improvements and partner with private and public entities to achieve solutions for the betterment of Singapore and mankind.

Address
1 Fusionopolis Way #20-10 Connexis North Tower Singapore 138632
Website
http://www.a-star.edu.sg/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agency_for_Science,_Technology_and_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications

A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules ...

Scientists crack the genome of Singapore's national flower

A collaboration between A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine (BD-MED) has decoded the entire genetic blueprint of Singapore's National Flower, Papilionanthe ...

