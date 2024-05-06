The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) was formed in 2002 to promote science in Singapore. The A*STAR board is statutory and oversees A*STAR Graduate Academy, Joint Council Office, Biomedical Research Council, Science and Engineering Research Council, Exploit Technologies Private Limited, Corporate Planning and Administration Division. The objective is to promote scientific and technological discoveries, improvements and partner with private and public entities to achieve solutions for the betterment of Singapore and mankind.

Address 1 Fusionopolis Way #20-10 Connexis North Tower Singapore 138632 Website http://www.a-star.edu.sg/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agency_for_Science,_Technology_and_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

