Alien object 'Oumuama was a natural body visiting from another solar system

Scientists at Queen's University Belfast have led worldwide investigations into a mysterious object that passed close to Earth after arriving from deep interstellar space.Since the object was spotted in October, Professor Alan Fitzsimmons and Dr Michele Bannister from the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen's University have led an international team of astronomers to piece together a profile of the strange visitor, which has been named `Oumuamua.
The team was made up of researchers from elsewhere in the UK, the US, Canada, Taiwan and Chile and in total seven researchers from Queen's were involved.
Professor Alan Fitzsimmons headed up a team which measured the way that `Oumuamua, reflects sunlight, and found it similar to icy objects covered with a dry crust. This is because `Oumuamua has been exposed to cosmic rays for millions, or even billions, of years, creating an insulating organic-rich layer on its surface.
The research, which has been published this week in Nature Astronomy, suggests that `Oumuamua's dry crust could have protected its icy interior from being vaporised - even though the object was just 23 million miles from our sun in September when it zipped past.
Professor Alan Fitzsimmons commented: "We have discovered that the surface of `Oumuamua is similar to small solar system bodies that are covered in carbon-rich ices, whose structure is modified by exposure to cosmic rays.
"We have also found that a half-metre thick coating of organic-rich material could have protected a water-ice-rich comet-like interior from vaporizing when the object was heated by the sun, even though it was heated to over 300 degrees centigrade."
Dr Michele Bannister and her team observed `Oumuamua while it was still within reach of the largest telescopes in the world and their findings are being published in Astrophysical Journal Letters later this month. They found the object was the same colour as some of the icy minor planets they had been studying in the outskirts of our solar system. This implies that different planetary systems in our galaxy contain minor planets like our own.
Working together, the researchers have been able to uncover some very important facts about `Oumuamua.
Dr Michele Bannister said: "We've discovered that this is a planetesimal with a well-baked crust that looks a lot like the tiniest worlds in the outer regions of our solar system, has a greyish/red surface and is highly elongated, probably about the size and shape of the Gherkin skyscraper in London.
"It's fascinating that the first interstellar object discovered looks so much like a tiny world from our own home system. This suggests that the way our planets and asteroids formed has a lot of kinship to the systems around other stars."
She added: "We are continuing our research into `Oumuamua and are hopeful that we will make more discoveries in the near future. Discoveries like this really help to give a little more insight into what's out there and encourages people to look up and wonder."
TheGhostofOtto1923
Perhaps the coating was the best way to protect the vessel...
Steelwolf
Or perhaps a failed manned trip from a distant star, and the crew died off a couple thousand years ago leaving their ship carreening about the Galaxy on an unguided voyage.
Now where is that sarcasm font?
Actually, with the Universe as large as it is these ideas are not 'impossible', they just belong in the low chance column, just like BH Mergers and Neutron star mergers, not 'common', but they happen regularly.
ta2025
rrwillsj
However, after reading these comments? "They" decided to go look for another star system. Continuing "Their' futile search for intelligent life.
When you stop to think about the cost in diverted funding, scarce resources and limited number of competent personnel? Obviously, These LGMs would "Themselves" need grade-creep to qualify as intelligent.
Tuxford
gculpex
Just had to do it before someone else could...
gculpex
mackita
TheGhostofOtto1923
For the hell of it.
We should send a probe after it ASAP and spank it.
baudrunner
The particle density of intergalactic space is about 1 hydrogen atom per cubic centimeter, and between stellar clusters in a galaxy the particle density is greater, and between stars greater still, and between planets around a star even greater. What I'm saying is that in an interstellar journey at high rates of speed between stars, an object is going to accrete a lot of mass over that vast distance in the form of those particles, particles that are statically charged and will stick to a spaceship's hull like crazy glue. They will arrive at their destination looking like an asteroid.
I compare this object to the one in the image taken by the Apollo 15 command module pilot 117km from the lunar surface. To see it, pan the image to the right using the horizontal scroll bar at the bottom of the screen. https://www.lpi.u...5-P-9625