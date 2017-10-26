Astronomers capture first visiting object from outside our solar system

October 27, 2017
Astronomers capture first visiting object from outside our solar system
Credit: Queen's University Belfast

A Queen's University Belfast scientist is leading an international team in studying a new visitor to our solar system - the first known comet or asteroid to visit us from another star.

The fast-moving object, now named A/2017 U1, was initially spotted on 18 October in Hawaii by the Pan-STARRS 1 in Hawaii. Professor Alan Fitzsimmons from the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen's, together with colleagues in the UK, USA and Chile have been tracking it using powerful telescopes across the world.

Commenting on the project, Professor Fitzsimmons said: "By Wednesday this week it became almost certain this object was alien to our solar system. We immediately started studying it that night with the William Herschel Telescope in the Canary Islands, then on Thursday night with the Very Large Telescope in Chile."

The initial data implies it is a small rocky or icy object that may have been drifting through our galaxy for millions or even billions of years, before entering our solar system by chance. The object flew into the solar system from above, was close to the Sun last month, and is now already on its way back out to the .

Astronomers believe it was probably thrown out of another star system during a period of planet formation. The same process is thought to have unfolded 4.5 billion years ago around our own star, when Jupiter and Saturn formed. Despite suspecting such objects existed and looking out for them over past decades, scientists have never seen such an interstellar visitor until now.

Astronomers capture first visiting object from outside our solar system
Credit:

During rapid investigations, Professor Fitzsimmons' team has now captured clear images of the unusual object, and obtained data on its possible chemical makeup.

Meabh Hyland, a PhD student from the Astrophysics Research Centre at Queen's University Belfast, said: "It's wonderful and exciting to see this object passing through our planetary system."

Commenting on the incredible findings, Professor Fitzsimmons added: "It sends a shiver down the spine to look at this object and think it has come from another star."

Astronomers capture first visiting object from outside our solar system
Credit: Queen's University Belfast

More information is needed to pin down the exact details of where the visitor came from and what its properties are, but luckily the object should be visible in powerful telescopes for a few more weeks, allowing scientists to continue their investigations.

The team studying the object include Professor Alan Fitzsimmons and Ms Meabh Hyland (Queen's University Belfast), Dr Colin Snodgrass (Open University), Dr Robert Jedicke (University of Hawaii) and Dr Bin Yang (European Southern Observatory).

Explore further: Small asteroid or comet 'visits' from beyond the solar system

Related Stories

Small asteroid or comet 'visits' from beyond the solar system

October 26, 2017

A small, recently discovered asteroid - or perhaps a comet - appears to have originated from outside the solar system, coming from somewhere else in our galaxy. If so, it would be the first "interstellar object" to be observed ...

Recommended for you

September 2017's intense solar activity viewed from space

October 27, 2017

September 2017 saw a spate of solar activity, with the Sun emitting 27 M-class and four X-class flares and releasing several powerful coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, between Sept. 6-10. Solar flares are powerful bursts of ...

Winters on Mars are shaping the Red Planet's landscape

October 27, 2017

Researchers based millions of kilometres from Mars have unveiled new evidence for how contemporary features are formed on the Red Planet. Their innovative lab-based experiments on carbon dioxide (CO2) sublimation - the process ...

Dawn finds possible ancient ocean remnants at Ceres

October 26, 2017

Minerals containing water are widespread on Ceres, suggesting the dwarf planet may have had a global ocean in the past. What became of that ocean? Could Ceres still have liquid today? Two new studies from NASA's Dawn mission ...

Scientists detect comets outside our solar system

October 26, 2017

Scientists from MIT and other institutions, working closely with amateur astronomers, have spotted the dusty tails of six exocomets—comets outside our solar system—orbiting a faint star 800 light years from Earth.

Astronomers discover sunscreen snow falling on hot exoplanet

October 26, 2017

Astronomers at Penn State have used the Hubble Space Telescope to find a blistering-hot giant planet outside our solar system where the atmosphere "snows" titanium dioxide—the active ingredient in sunscreen. These Hubble ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.