"ESO observations show first interstellar asteroid is like nothing seen before..."

For the first time ever astronomers have studied an asteroid that has entered the Solar System from interstellar space. Observations from ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that this unique object was traveling through space for millions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. It appears to be a dark, reddish, highly-elongated rocky or high-metal-content object. The new results appear in the journal Nature on 20 November 2017.
On Oct. 19, 2017, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai'i picked up a faint point of light moving across the sky. It initially looked like a typical fast-moving small asteroid, but additional observations over the next couple of days allowed its orbit to be computed fairly accurately. The orbit calculations revealed beyond any doubt that this body did not originate from inside the Solar System, like all other asteroids or comets ever observed, but instead had come from interstellar space. Although originally classified as a comet, observations from ESO and elsewhere revealed no signs of cometary activity after it passed closest to the Sun in September 2017. The object was reclassified as an interstellar asteroid and named 1I/2017 U1 ('Oumuamua).
"We had to act quickly," explains team member Olivier Hainaut from ESO in Garching, Germany. "'Oumuamua had already passed its closest point to the Sun and was heading back into interstellar space."
ESO's Very Large Telescope was immediately called into action to measure the object's orbit, brightness and colour more accurately than smaller telescopes could achieve. Speed was vital as 'Oumuamua was rapidly fading as it headed away from the Sun and past the Earth's orbit, on its way out of the Solar System. There were more surprises to come.
Combining the images from the FORS instrument on the VLT using four different filters with those of other large telescopes, the team of astronomers led by Karen Meech (Institute for Astronomy, Hawai`i, USA) found that 'Oumuamua varies dramatically in brightness by a factor of ten as it spins on its axis every 7.3 hours.
Karen Meech explains the significance: "This unusually large variation in brightness means that the object is highly elongated: about ten times as long as it is wide, with a complex, convoluted shape. We also found that it has a dark red colour, similar to objects in the outer Solar System, and confirmed that it is completely inert, without the faintest hint of dust around it."
These properties suggest that `Oumuamua is dense, possibly rocky or with high metal content, lacks significant amounts of water or ice, and that its surface is now dark and reddened due to the effects of irradiation from cosmic rays over millions of years. It is estimated to be at least 400 metres long.
Preliminary orbital calculations suggested that the object had come from the approximate direction of the bright star Vega, in the northern constellation of Lyra. However, even travelling at a breakneck speed of about 95 000 kilometres/hour, it took so long for the interstellar object to make the journey to our Solar System that Vega was not near that position when the asteroid was there about 300 000 years ago. 'Oumuamua may well have been wandering through the Milky Way, unattached to any star system, for hundreds of millions of years before its chance encounter with the Solar System.
Astronomers estimate that an interstellar asteroid similar to 'Oumuamua passes through the inner Solar System about once per year, but they are faint and hard to spot so have been missed until now. It is only recently that survey telescopes, such as Pan-STARRS, are powerful enough to have a chance to discover them.
"We are continuing to observe this unique object," concludes Olivier Hainaut, "and we hope to more accurately pin down where it came from and where it is going next on its tour of the galaxy. And now that we have found the first interstellar rock, we are getting ready for the next ones!"
More information: Discovery And Characterization Of The First Known Interstellar Object, www.eso.org/public/archives/re … eso1737/eso1737a.pdf
Karen J. Meech et al. A brief visit from a red and extremely elongated interstellar asteroid, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature25020 , www.nature.com/articles/nature25020
rrwillsj
"We also found that it has a dark red colour, similar to objects in the outer Solar System,"
kujarvis
( What is the probability? P1)
Now we find out this object has an unstable length to width ratio not ever seen elsewhere in nature. (P2)
Also this high metal content object is rotating but not breaking up so could be a solid object (P3)
Chances this is a natural object P1 * P2 * P3 = damn small
Whys
antialias_physorg
Any object that enters our solar system will be deflected into its plane. Think about where the masses are and how the force vectors look like all the while it is incoming/outgoing.
If it wasn't passing near Earth we wouldn't have spotted it. Duh.
"Not seen in nature"? What does that even mean in this context?
If was prone to breaking up it would have broken up long ago.
P1, P2, and P3 are completely baseless numbers. OK, if you want to multiply 3 random numbers and find something small, fine. But it really means nothing.
rrwillsj
c
kujarvis
Captain Stumpy
did you not read A_P's post?
javjav
Shootist
TheGhostofOtto1923
"A #2 General Products hull is a cylinder 300 feet (91 m) long and 20 feet (6.1 m) wide, pointed at both ends and with a slight "wasp-waist" constriction near the tail. The Lying Bastard, the landing vessel in which Nessus, Louis Wu, Teela Brown and Speaker-to-Animals crash-land on the Ringworld, is based on a modified #2 hull, specifically designed with most of the flight equipment and thrusters on the outside, to minimise the number of breaks in the hull, allowing a Slaver stasis field to be fitted to the inside of the ship, protecting the occupants from any danger (by freezing them in stasis in the event of attack, for example)."
-gee willikers.
TheGhostofOtto1923
- Most everything old in space is red rwillikers. Even derelict alien spacecraft. uh this context?
"ESO observations show first interstellar asteroid is like nothing seen before..."