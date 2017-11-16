ESO observations show first interstellar asteroid is like nothing seen before

November 20, 2017
ESO observations show first interstellar asteroid is like nothing seen before
This artist's impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: `Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i. Subsequent observations from ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that it was travelling through space for millions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. `Oumuamua seems to be a dark red highly-elongated metallic or rocky object, about 400 metres long, and is unlike anything normally found in the Solar System. Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser

For the first time ever astronomers have studied an asteroid that has entered the Solar System from interstellar space. Observations from ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that this unique object was traveling through space for millions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. It appears to be a dark, reddish, highly-elongated rocky or high-metal-content object. The new results appear in the journal Nature on 20 November 2017.

On Oct. 19, 2017, the Pan-STARRS 1 in Hawai'i picked up a faint point of light moving across the sky. It initially looked like a typical fast-moving small asteroid, but additional observations over the next couple of days allowed its orbit to be computed fairly accurately. The orbit calculations revealed beyond any doubt that this body did not originate from inside the Solar System, like all other asteroids or comets ever observed, but instead had come from . Although originally classified as a comet, observations from ESO and elsewhere revealed no signs of cometary activity after it passed closest to the Sun in September 2017. The was reclassified as an interstellar asteroid and named 1I/2017 U1 ('Oumuamua).

"We had to act quickly," explains team member Olivier Hainaut from ESO in Garching, Germany. "'Oumuamua had already passed its closest point to the Sun and was heading back into interstellar space."

ESO's Very Large Telescope was immediately called into action to measure the object's orbit, brightness and colour more accurately than smaller telescopes could achieve. Speed was vital as 'Oumuamua was rapidly fading as it headed away from the Sun and past the Earth's orbit, on its way out of the Solar System. There were more surprises to come.

For the first time ever astronomers have studied an asteroid that has entered the Solar System from interstellar space. Observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that this unique object was travelling through space for millions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. It appears to be a dark, reddish, highly-elongated rocky or high-metal-content object. Credit: ESO

Combining the images from the FORS instrument on the VLT using four different filters with those of other large telescopes, the team of astronomers led by Karen Meech (Institute for Astronomy, Hawai`i, USA) found that 'Oumuamua varies dramatically in brightness by a factor of ten as it spins on its axis every 7.3 hours.

Karen Meech explains the significance: "This unusually large variation in brightness means that the object is highly elongated: about ten times as long as it is wide, with a complex, convoluted shape. We also found that it has a dark red colour, similar to objects in the outer Solar System, and confirmed that it is completely inert, without the faintest hint of dust around it."

These properties suggest that `Oumuamua is dense, possibly rocky or with high metal content, lacks significant amounts of water or ice, and that its surface is now dark and reddened due to the effects of irradiation from cosmic rays over millions of years. It is estimated to be at least 400 metres long.

This animation (annotated) shows the path of the interstellar asteroid 1I/2017 (`Oumuamua) through the Solar System. Observations with ESO's Very Large Telescope and others have shown that this unique object is dark, reddish in colour and highly elongated. Credit: ESO, M. Kornmesser, L.Calcada. Music: Azul Cobalto

Preliminary orbital calculations suggested that the object had come from the approximate direction of the bright star Vega, in the northern constellation of Lyra. However, even travelling at a breakneck speed of about 95 000 kilometres/hour, it took so long for the interstellar object to make the journey to our Solar System that Vega was not near that position when the asteroid was there about 300 000 years ago. 'Oumuamua may well have been wandering through the Milky Way, unattached to any star , for hundreds of millions of years before its chance encounter with the Solar System.

Astronomers estimate that an interstellar asteroid similar to 'Oumuamua passes through the inner Solar System about once per year, but they are faint and hard to spot so have been missed until now. It is only recently that survey telescopes, such as Pan-STARRS, are powerful enough to have a chance to discover them.

"We are continuing to observe this unique object," concludes Olivier Hainaut, "and we hope to more accurately pin down where it came from and where it is going next on its tour of the galaxy. And now that we have found the first interstellar rock, we are getting ready for the next ones!"

This animation of an artist's concept shows the interstellar asteroid 1I/2017 (`Oumuamua). Observations with ESO's Very Large Telescope and others have shown that this unique object is dark, reddish in colour and highly elongated. Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser

Explore further: Images of strange solar system visitor peel away some of the mystery

More information: Discovery And Characterization Of The First Known Interstellar Object, www.eso.org/public/archives/re … eso1737/eso1737a.pdf

Karen J. Meech et al. A brief visit from a red and extremely elongated interstellar asteroid, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature25020 , www.nature.com/articles/nature25020

Related Stories

Small asteroid or comet 'visits' from beyond the solar system

October 26, 2017

A small, recently discovered asteroid - or perhaps a comet - appears to have originated from outside the solar system, coming from somewhere else in our galaxy. If so, it would be the first "interstellar object" to be observed ...

A familiar-looking messenger from another solar system

November 16, 2017

The visit of the interstellar interloper 1I/2017 U1, recently spotted streaking through the solar system, gives the people of Earth their first chance to study up close an object from another planetary system. In a study ...

Recommended for you

Recurring martian streaks: flowing sand, not water?

November 20, 2017

Dark features on Mars previously considered evidence for subsurface flowing of water are interpreted by new research as granular flows, where grains of sand and dust slip downhill to make dark streaks, rather than the ground ...

11 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrwillsj
not rated yet 2 hours ago
To whomever writes these clickbait headlines.... You might want to read the article first.

"We also found that it has a dark red colour, similar to objects in the outer Solar System,"
kujarvis
1 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
First, the object enters our solar system at an oblique angle at just the right distance form the sun and speed so that it exits in the plane of our solar system while also passing near Earth.
( What is the probability? P1)
Now we find out this object has an unstable length to width ratio not ever seen elsewhere in nature. (P2)
Also this high metal content object is rotating but not breaking up so could be a solid object (P3)
Chances this is a natural object P1 * P2 * P3 = damn small
Whys
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Kujarvis, you forgot the part about the high metal content and no debri trail. I wouldn't say "damn small," but this object does seem a little suspicious.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (3) 1 hour ago
First, the object enters our solar system at an oblique angle at just the right distance form the sun and speed so that it exits in the plane of our solar system

Any object that enters our solar system will be deflected into its plane. Think about where the masses are and how the force vectors look like all the while it is incoming/outgoing.

also passing near Earth.

If it wasn't passing near Earth we wouldn't have spotted it. Duh.

has an unstable length to width ratio not ever seen elsewhere in nature

"Not seen in nature"? What does that even mean in this context?

Also this high metal content object is rotating but not breaking up

If was prone to breaking up it would have broken up long ago.

Chances this is a natural object P1 * P2 * P3 = damn small

P1, P2, and P3 are completely baseless numbers. OK, if you want to multiply 3 random numbers and find something small, fine. But it really means nothing.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 1 hour ago

c
kujarvis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I figured the sun would be by far the greatest mass causing a course change. We have spot objects all over the solar system. "Not seen in natur"e - paraphrasing the title, P1,P2.P3 just pointing out how these improbable events are all happening in one object.
Captain Stumpy
not rated yet 48 minutes ago
just pointing out how these improbable events are all happening in one object
how are you determining probability?

did you not read A_P's post?
javjav
not rated yet 41 minutes ago
A pity that we didn't send an impactor. It sounds like a great opportunity to take decent pictures and collect some chunks later. Maybe we should keep a little rocket in orbit, ready to use in special occasions like this one
Shootist
not rated yet 33 minutes ago
They should have named it RAMA.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 18 minutes ago
They should have named it RAMA
My speculation from another thread. Also

"A #2 General Products hull is a cylinder 300 feet (91 m) long and 20 feet (6.1 m) wide, pointed at both ends and with a slight "wasp-waist" constriction near the tail. The Lying Bastard, the landing vessel in which Nessus, Louis Wu, Teela Brown and Speaker-to-Animals crash-land on the Ringworld, is based on a modified #2 hull, specifically designed with most of the flight equipment and thrusters on the outside, to minimise the number of breaks in the hull, allowing a Slaver stasis field to be fitted to the inside of the ship, protecting the occupants from any danger (by freezing them in stasis in the event of attack, for example)."

-gee willikers.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 12 minutes ago
To whomever writes these clickbait headlines.... You might want to read the article first
"Oumuamua is dense, comprised of rock and possibly metals, has no water or ice, and that its surface was reddened due to the effects of irradiation from cosmic rays over long periods of time."

- Most everything old in space is red rwillikers. Even derelict alien spacecraft.
"Not seen in nature"? What does that even mean in this context?
uh this context?

"ESO observations show first interstellar asteroid is like nothing seen before..."

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.