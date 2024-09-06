Nature Astronomy is a new online-only journal, publishing monthly from January 2017. Nature Astronomy is a truly multidisciplinary journal for the field, representing — and fostering closer interaction between — all of the key astronomy-relevant disciplines, by publishing the most significant research, review and comment at the cutting edge of astronomy, astrophysics and planetary science.
- Publisher
- NPG
- History
- 2017-
- Website
- http://www.nature.com/natastron/
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA