Nature Astronomy is a new online-only journal, publishing monthly from January 2017. Nature Astronomy is a truly multidisciplinary journal for the field, representing — and fostering closer interaction between — all of the key astronomy-relevant disciplines, by publishing the most significant research, review and comment at the cutting edge of astronomy, astrophysics and planetary science.

Publisher
NPG
History
2017-
Website
http://www.nature.com/natastron/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Nature Astronomy

AI helps distinguish dark matter from cosmic noise

Dark matter is the invisible force holding the universe together—or so we think. It makes up about 85% of all matter and around 27% of the universe's contents, but since we can't see it directly, we have to study its gravitational ...

Astronomy

Sep 6, 2024

0

229

The evolution of the Trappist-1 planetary system

Planets are bodies that orbit a star and have sufficient gravitational mass that they form themselves into roughly spherical shapes that, in turn, exert gravitational force on smaller objects around them, such as asteroids ...

Astronomy

Aug 20, 2024

0

156

Exoplanets may contain more water than previously thought

We know that the Earth has an iron core surrounded by a mantle of silicate bedrock and water (oceans) on its surface. Science has used this simple planet model until today for investigating exoplanets—planets that orbit ...

Astrobiology

Aug 20, 2024

0

177

page 1 from 40