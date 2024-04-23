April 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Astrophysicists work toward unification of turbulence framework—weak-to-strong transition discovered in turbulence

by University of Potsdam

Toward unification of turbulence framework – weak-to-strong transition discovered in turbulence
Cartoon of turbulence eddies in earth's magnetosheath from large to small scales, with increasing nonlinearity as indicated by the brightness. Image Credit: Siqi Zhao & Huirong Yan

Turbulence is ubiquitous in nature. It exists everywhere, from our daily lives to the distant universe, while being labeled as "the last great unsolved problem of classical physics" by Richard Feynman. Prof. Dr. Huirong Yan and her group from the Institute of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Potsdam and DESY have now discovered a long-predicted phenomenon: the weak-to-strong transition in small amplitude space plasma turbulence.

The discovery was made by analyzing data from ESA's Cluster mission—a constellation of four spacecraft flying in formation around Earth and investigating how the sun and the Earth interact. The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The weak-to-strong transition in Alfvénic is the most critical, yet observationally unconfirmed, prediction of magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence theory in the last three decades. It is exceptionally difficult because the three-dimensional sampling of turbulence fluctuations was not available yet. Therefore, the research team developed new multi-spacecraft analysis methods to obtain three-dimensional information on velocity and magnetic field fluctuations, allowing direct comparisons between observations and theory.

"The observational confirmation of the weak-to-strong transition solves the last puzzle in MHD turbulence theory: It proves that the turbulence self-organizes from linear 2D wave-like fluctuations to strong 3D turbulence during the energy cascade (i.e., across scales) with increasing nonlinearity, regardless of the initial level of disturbances, highlighting the universality of strong MHD turbulence," says Huirong Yan, professor for plasma astrophysics at the University of Potsdam and leading scientist at DESY.

As a result, those findings substantially deepen our knowledge of ubiquitous turbulence, and their implications extend beyond the study of turbulence itself to particle transport and acceleration, , , and all other relevant physical processes from our Earth to the remote universe.

More information: Siqi Zhao et al, Identification of the weak-to-strong transition in Alfvénic turbulence from space plasma, Nature Astronomy (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-024-02249-0

Journal information: Nature Astronomy

Provided by University of Potsdam

Citation: Astrophysicists work toward unification of turbulence framework—weak-to-strong transition discovered in turbulence (2024, April 23) retrieved 23 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-astrophysicists-unification-turbulence-framework-weak.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Multi-site observation of large-scale eddies in the surface layer of the Loess Plateau
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What did I capture?

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

'Devil' comet visible tonight 21.04.24

Apr 21, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Apr 19, 2024

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

Apr 19, 2024

Orientation of the Earth, Sun and Solar System in the Milky Way

Apr 18, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)