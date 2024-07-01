Queen's University Belfast is a public research university in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The university's official title, per its charter, is the Queen's University of Belfast. It is often referred to simply as Queen's, or by the abbreviation QUB. The university was chartered in 1845, and opened in 1849 as "Queen's College, Belfast", but has roots going back to 1810 and the Royal Belfast Academical Institution. Queen's is a member of the Russell Group of leading research intensive universities, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the European University Association, Universities Ireland and Universities UK. The university offers academic degrees at various levels and across a broad subject range, with over 300 degree programmes available. The university's current President and Vice-Chancellor is Professor Sir Peter Gregson, and its Chancellor is the current Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Kamalesh Sharma. The University also forms the focal point of the Queen's Quarter area of the city, one of Belfast's seven cultural districts.

Address University Road, Belfast, County Down, United Kingdom Website http://www.qub.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen%27s_University_Belfast

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

