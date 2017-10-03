October 3, 2017

Saudi Arabia opens bid for 'utility scale' solar project

Riyadh has set a target of 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2023, partly made up of a 300-megawatt solar project, like these
Riyadh has set a target of 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2023, partly made up of a 300-megawatt solar project, like these solar panels seen in India

Saudi Arabia invited bids on Tuesday for a "utility-scale" 300-megawatt solar project, a first for the world's top oil exporter.

"Today's bid opening represents a for the National Renewable Energy Programme, and an important step on the way to diversifying Saudi Arabia's domestic mix and building a cutting edge domestic renewable energy sector," Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.

Bidders for the Sakaka solar energy project—to be located in the country's northern Al-Jouf region—will be shortlisted on November 28, a government press release said.

The renewable energy programme also envisions a 400-megawatt wind power facility in Al-Jouf.

The kingdom has already shortlisted 25 companies—including GE, Siemens and EDF Energies Nouvelles, a subsidiary of the French public energy company—for that project, with bidding set to close in January 2018.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies have been examining ways to cut their energy bills and diversify their power sources away from oil, their main export commodity.

Riyadh has set a target of 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2023.

Virtually all of Saudi Arabia's currently comes from crude or refined oil or natural gas.

Its renewable energy programme is estimated to be worth up to $50 billion.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Saudi Arabia opens bid for 'utility scale' solar project (2017, October 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-saudi-arabia-scale-solar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Oil exporter Saudi starts hunt for solar, wind firms
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (1)