Oil exporter Saudi starts hunt for solar, wind firms

February 20, 2017
Saudi Minister of Energy, Industrial and Mineral Resources, Khaled al-Falih, said the kingdom will begin its plan to wean itself
Saudi Minister of Energy, Industrial and Mineral Resources, Khaled al-Falih, said the kingdom will begin its plan to wean itself off oil

The world's biggest oil exporter on Monday took the first step towards a goal of generating 9.5 GW of energy through solar and other renewable means.

It invited local and international firms to try to qualify for bidding on two projects.

One is for 300 MW of to be built in Al-Jouf province, in the kingdom's north.

The second is for a 400 MW wind power development in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia, the ministry said in a statement.

Government estimates say Saudi peak energy demand is expected to exceed 120 gigawatts by 2032.

Virtually all of the kingdom's power currently comes from crude, refined oil or natural gas.

But as part of the Vision 2030 economic reform plan to wean the kingdom off oil, it has set a target of 9.5 GW of renewable energy by 2023.

"This marks the starting point of a long and sustained program of renewable energy deployment in Saudi Arabia," Khaled al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, said in the statement.

He said this will not only diversify the kingdom's mix but will also catalyse economic development.

Reaching the 9.5 GW target will cost between $30 billion and $50 billion, Falih said last month.

Companies will have until March 20 to file documents for bidding pre-qualification. Those which are successful will be announced by April 10.

Formal proposals can then be presented until July, the ministry said.

Explore further: Saudi minister hails 'bold' fund deal with Japan's SoftBank

Related Stories

Oil giant Saudi Arabia looks to alternative energy

January 25, 2011

With vast oil reserves that are far from exhausted, Saudi Arabia, facing rising domestic energy demand that could cut into its oil exports, has decided to explore nuclear and renewable energy, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has ...

UAE to invest $163 bn to diversify energy

January 10, 2017

The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday plans to invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in projects to generate almost half the country's power needs from renewables.

Recommended for you

Smartphones are revolutionizing medicine

February 18, 2017

Smartphones are revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, thanks to add-ons and apps that make their ubiquitous small screens into medical devices, researchers say.

Six-legged robots faster than nature-inspired gait

February 17, 2017

When vertebrates run, their legs exhibit minimal contact with the ground. But insects are different. These six-legged creatures run fastest using a three-legged, or "tripod" gait where they have three legs on the ground at ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.