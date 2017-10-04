October 4, 2017

City of Amazon proposed to attract company's HQ2 to Georgia

by Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The latest pitch to attract Amazon's second headquarters? Create a city named Amazon for the company's planned expansion site.

The council of Stonecrest, a city outside Atlanta, voted 4-2 on Monday to de-annex 345 acres of land if the e-commerce giant picks the area for what the company calls HQ2, a corporate hub where Seattle-based Amazon says it will one day house 50,000 jobs.

The city's resolution asks the Georgia General Assembly to form the city of Amazon on that land.

"There are several major U.S. cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company," said Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary. "How could you not want your 21st century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?"

Amazon is seeking a 175-acre site located near an international airport and . Lary said he hopes the Atlanta transit authority expands rail service to Stonecrest.

The proposed city of Amazon could enter into an agreement with the city of Stonecrest to provide city services, he said.

Stonecrest officials plan to submit a bid for Amazon's HQ2 by the company's Oct. 19 deadline.

Stonecrest, which includes about 53,000 residents in southeast DeKalb County, incorporated as a city this year after voters approved it in a November referendum.

