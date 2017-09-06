September 6, 2017

Kohl's to open Amazon shops inside some of its stores

by Joseph Pisani

This May 11, 2017 file photo shows a Kohl's department store, in Doral, Fla. Kohl's says it will open up Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, making it the latest department store operator to make a deal with the e-commerce giant. Kohl's Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wis., said Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Amazon shops will open next month in Chicago and Los Angeles stores.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Kohl's said Wednesday that it will open up Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, making it the latest department store operator to make a deal with the e-commerce giant.

Kohl's shoppers will be able to buy Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets from the 1,000-square-foot Amazon shops. Customers can also ask to have an Amazon employee come to their home and install a device or suggest products to buy.

Kohl's Corp. said the Amazon shops will open next month in Chicago and Los Angeles stores. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company has more than 1,100 across the country.

The Kohl's deal comes a few months after department operator Sears said it would sell its Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com. At the same time, Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. has been growing its brick-and-mortar presence: It has opened 11 bookstores in two years and recently bought organic grocer Whole Foods, selling the Amazon Echo voice assistant device next to organic grapes and corn.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

