September 22, 2017

Amazon signs deal to boost its restaurant delivery service

Amazon wants to deliver more burritos and hamburgers to your doorstep.

The e-commerce giant said Friday that it is partnering with online ordering platform Olo, in a deal that could boost the number of chains on its Amazon Restaurants delivery service. Under the deal, restaurants that use Olo can list their menus on Amazon Restaurants. The restaurants would prepare orders and Amazon would provide a worker to deliver it to the customer. Olo says 200 restaurant chains use its platform, including burrito seller Chipotle.

The move is the latest by Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. to try and shake-up how people buy food. This summer it bought grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

News of the sent shares of rival online food ordering company Grubhub Inc. down 3 percent Friday.

