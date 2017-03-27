Amazon tests grocery pickup service in Seattle

March 28, 2017 by Mae Anderson
Amazon tests grocery pickup service in Seattle
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon is continuing to delve into new ways of letting people shop, this time with a grocery pickup service in Seattle called AmazonFresh Pickup. The service will let members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program order groceries online, reserve a time to pick them up and then deliver them to a members' car at the pickup location. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon is testing a grocery pickup service in Seattle.

The AmazonFresh Pickup service is currently open only to Amazon employees. Eventually, members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program will be able to order groceries online and drive to a pickup location, where crews will deliver items to the car.

Amazon says orders will be ready in as little as 15 minutes after being placed. The service is being tested in two locations in Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered.

The service is the latest way Amazon is testing new ways to shop. At an Amazon Go convenience store in Seattle, items selected are automatically monitored and added to a virtual cart so shoppers can skip the checkout. That store is also open only to Amazon employees so far.

Amazon already has a grocery delivery service in some cities.

Explore further: Amazon grocery delivery rolls into San Francisco

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Desktop scanners can be hijacked to perpetrate cyberattacks

March 28, 2017

A typical office scanner can be infiltrated and a company's network compromised using different light sources, according to a new paper by researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute of ...

Self-driving car crash comes amid debate about regulations

March 28, 2017

A crash that caused an Uber self-driving SUV to flip onto its side in a Phoenix suburb serves as a stark reminder of the challenges surrounding autonomous vehicles in Arizona, a state that has gone all-in to entice the company ...

Renewable energy has robust future in much of Africa: study

March 27, 2017

As Africa gears up for a tripling of electricity demand by 2030, a new Berkeley study maps out a viable strategy for developing wind and solar power while simultaneously reducing the continent's reliance on fossil fuels and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.