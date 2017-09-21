September 21, 2017

Amazon reviewing its site after bomb-making materials report

Amazon says it is reviewing its website after a British TV report said that the online retailer recommended purchasing ingredients together that could make a bomb.

Channel 4 News in London said that when it tried to buy certain chemicals on Amazon, the website's "frequently bought together" section suggested products that could help build a bomb.

Amazon.com Inc., based in Seattle, says it only sells products that comply with U.K. laws. The company also says that it will continue to work closely with police and if needed to assist their investigations.

