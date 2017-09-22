September 22, 2017

Amazon plans to double staff in New York City

by Matt Day, The Seattle Times

It's not a second headquarters, but Amazon.com says it will add about 2,000 employees in New York City during the next three years, more than doubling an outpost focused on the online retailer's advertising business.

Seattle-based Amazon already employs about 1,800 people in the Big Apple, spread across advertising roles, a fashion photo studio in Brooklyn, and a couple of brick-and-mortar bookstores. Many of those workers, and an additional 2,000 that Amazon hopes to hire, will move to 360,000 square feet in the Manhattan West development. New hires will include , data scientists and economists, the company said.

Sweetening the deal for Amazon are up to $20 million in tax credits. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Amazon had committed to investing $55 million in the space.

Amazon earlier this month announced plans to open a warehouse in the borough of Staten Island and hire up to 2,250 people there.

The latest announcement, the company said, is unrelated to its ongoing search for a second headquarters campus for some 50,000 employees. That project has drawn more than 120 interested potential bidders in the U.S. and Canada.

©2017 The Seattle Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

