Newest solar cells underperform in cloudy countries

August 22, 2017
Newest solar cells underperform in cloudy countries
Silicon solar panel in the rain. Credit: Mark Knight

To determine how efficient new solar cells convert sunlight into electricity, small sample cells are tested under ideal conditions. However, the reported efficiency is not very representative of the actual annual yield when the cells are placed onto a rooftop and exposed to the Dutch weather. In an article published in ACS Energy Letters on August 22, 2017, AMOLF researchers present a model that predicts how the next generation of solar cells will perform under realistic conditions.

New types of will more than likely consist partly of perovskites. Eight years ago perovskites emerged as a new and promising material to absorb sunlight and generate electricity, stirring up the entire research field. Today perovskites are almost equally efficient as the that have been developed over a time span of 60 years. Since perovskites absorb a different part of the spectrum than silicon, combining both materials in a so-called tandem solar cell should in theory lead to the conversion of a much larger part of the sun's emitted energy and hence to the generation of more electricity.

Weather conditions

The researchers developed their own model to predict the expected electricity yield of these tandem solar cells under realistic weather conditions. Standard test conditions for solar cells mimic a sunny summer day in the northern hemisphere, with an average temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. However, many solar cells operate in cloudy climates, such as the Dutch one. In these weather conditions the combination of current record cells turns out to be hardly more efficient than cells consisting solely of silicon. The researchers used measured temperatures, irradiances, and solar spectra to predict the performance of these cells in Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Denver (United States). The model also predicts which improvements are necessary for perovskites to live up to their promise of reaching solar cell efficiencies higher than 30 percent in combination with silicon.

Newest solar cells underperform in cloudy countries
Crystal structure of the hybrid lead-halide perovskite material. The inorganic lead (red) iodide (white) framework encloses an organic cation (blue). Credit: AMOLF

Too cloudy for a tandem

Thus, the researchers have shown that in the Netherlands, a country with many rainy and cloudy days even in the summer, tandem cells turn out to be hardly more efficient than current conventional silicon solar cells. This is true even when the cells are made from the best perovskite and silicon solar cells currently available. 'This has been a surprising finding,' Moritz Futscher, lead author of the study, says. 'We have always thought that tandem cells operate at lower efficiency under low-light conditions, but we were surprised that the effect is this large.'

Besides this slightly distressing finding, the researchers also report how the perovskite cells could be improved to actually make much more efficient than cells consisting solely of silicon. Their model shows that an efficiency increase of up to 14 percent could be realised by further optimisation of the perovskite quality, the electrical contacts, and by optimising light management in the stacked perovskite/ cell. 'In the light of the rapid developments in the past few years, I am very optimistic that we will see largely improved cells, but it does require a large, concerted, and focussed research effort,' says Bruno Ehrler, who directed the study.

Explore further: New way to make low-cost solar cell technology

More information: Moritz H. Futscher, Bruno Ehrler, Modeling the Performance Limitations and Prospects of Perovskite/Si Tandem Solar Cells under Realistic Operating Conditions , ACS Energy Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.7b00596

Related Stories

New way to make low-cost solar cell technology

November 14, 2016

Researchers at ANU have found a new way to fabricate high efficiency semi-transparent perovskite solar cells in a breakthrough that could lead to more efficient and cheaper solar electricity.

Semi-transparent perovskite solar cells for solar windows

May 22, 2017

Scientists are exploring ways to develop transparent or semi-transparent solar cells as a substitute for glass walls in modern buildings with the aim of harnessing solar energy. But this has proven challenging, because transparency ...

Toward 'greener,' inexpensive solar cells

September 28, 2016

Solar panels are proliferating across the globe to help reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuels. But conventional panels are not without environmental costs, too. Now scientists are reporting in the Journal of the American ...

New efficiency record for low-cost solar cell

April 4, 2017

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have achieved a new record efficiency for low-cost semi-transparent perovskite solar cells in a breakthrough that could bring down the cost of generating solar electricity.

Recommended for you

Newest solar cells underperform in cloudy countries

August 22, 2017

To determine how efficient new solar cells convert sunlight into electricity, small sample cells are tested under ideal conditions. However, the reported efficiency is not very representative of the actual annual yield when ...

Google to serve next version of Android as 'Oreo"

August 22, 2017

An upcoming update to Google's Android software finally has a delectable name. The next version will be known as Oreo, extending Google's tradition of naming each version after a sweet treat.

Forget oil, Russia goes crazy for cryptocurrency

August 16, 2017

Standing in a warehouse in a Moscow suburb, Dmitry Marinichev tries to speak over the deafening hum of hundreds of computers stacked on shelves hard at work mining for crypto money.

Researchers clarify mystery about proposed battery material

August 15, 2017

Battery researchers agree that one of the most promising possibilities for future battery technology is the lithium-air (or lithium-oxygen) battery, which could provide three times as much power for a given weight as today's ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

tblakely1357
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Also how often you need to clean them, especially in dusty environments. With the way I've seen most solar panels installed, ease of cleaning seems to be the last thing to be considered.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.