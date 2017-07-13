Self-fueling boat sets off from Paris on 6-year world trip

July 15, 2017
In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 file photo, the Energy Observer, a former race boat turned into a autonomous navigation with hydrogen, sails on the Seine river in Paris. A boat that fuels itself is setting off from Paris Saturday, July 15, 2017, on a six-year round-the-world journey that its designers hope serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

A boat that fuels itself is setting off around the world from Paris on a six-year journey that its designers hope will serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future.

Energy Observer will use its , and a system to power its trip. The 5 million-euro ($5.25 million) boat heads off Saturday from Paris toward the Atlantic.

The futuristic-looking 30.5-meter (100-foot) boat will rely on sun or wind during the day and tap into its hydrogen reservoirs at night. It produces its own hydrogen through electrolysis of sea water.

Originally designed in 1983, the boat enjoyed a successful career in open-sea sailing races before skippers Frederic Dahirel and Victorien Erussard and a French research institute converted it into the Energy Observer project.

3 comments

Claudius
not rated yet 2 hours ago
It took Magellan 3 years to circumnavigate the globe. So..... 6 years?
ForFreeMinds
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Seems kind of silly to have a self powered boat without sails, but with wind turbines to generate electricity to power a propeller. That's far less efficient than sails.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 50 minutes ago
Since they're making hydrogen for on-board electricity it makes sense to dual-use (i.e. also for propulsion). And wind might not blow in the direction you want to travle (or at all).

By the image it looks like they are also using wind power via the two Darrieus rotors at the back.
It took Magellan 3 years to circumnavigate the globe. So..... 6 years?

They're talking a bit of a longer route and als staying in each port for a while to showcase the tech.
http://www.energy...pedition

