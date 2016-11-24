November 24, 2016

Toshiba pure hydrogen cell system takes to the sea

by Toshiba Corporation

Credit: Toshiba Corporation

Toshiba Corporation Energy System and Solutions Company has demonstrated the versatility of hydrogen power by integrating Toshiba's pure hydrogen fuel cell system into an experimental vessel, "Raicho N". The boat, 14 meters long and with a cruising speed of 8 knots, was developed as part of a joint research project by NREG Toshiba Building, a group company of Nomura Real Estate Group, and the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology.

"We installed two stationary pure cells on the boat as Toshiba for the first time, both with an output of 3.5kW," explains Hiroyuki Ota, General Manager of New Energy Solution Projects Team of ESS. "We now have the boat that runs on clean energy sources with zero carbon emission which produces high power output in a short period of time. We are very excited to see our products adding a new dimension to the achievement of a low-carbon society."

"Raicho N" started its experimental proving tests in October 2016. NREG Toshiba Building and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology are to identify issues of seaborne use of pure systems, aiming to commercialize the hydrogen-powered vessel by 2020. The results will also be reflected in safety guidelines for boats which are to be developed by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Provided by Toshiba Corporation

