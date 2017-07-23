NASA's infrared view ofpPowerful storms surrounding Typhoon Noru's eye

July 25, 2017
NASA's infrared view ofpPowerful storms surrounding Typhoon Noru's eye
On July 25 at 0311 UTC (July 24 at 11:11 p.m. EDT) the AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured this infrared image of Typhoon Noru in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. The image showed an area of powerful storms with very cold cloud tops (purple) surrounding the center. Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Noru and gathered infrared data on the cloud top temperatures which gave forecasters an idea of the powerful thunderstorms circling the eye.

Infrared light provides scientists with and that's important when trying to understand how strong storms can be. The higher the , the colder and the stronger they are. So as that gathered by the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder called AIRS can identify the strongest storms within a tropical cyclone.

On July 25 at 0311 UTC (July 24 at 11:11 p.m. EDT) AIRS captured on Noru, and found powerful thunderstorms with cloud top temperatures as cold as 210 kelvin (minus 81.6 Fahrenheit/minus 63.1 degrees Celsius) surrounding the eye. According to NASA research, cloud top temperatures that cold indicate thunderstorms with the potential to drop heavy rainfall.

By 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 25, Noru was located about 258 nautical miles east-northeast of Minami Tori Shima atoll. Its eye was located near 26.6 degrees north latitude and 158.1 degrees east longitude. Maximum sustained winds were near 80 knots (92 mph/148 kph) and was moving west at 6 knots (6.9 mph/11.1 kph).

Noru has begun its turn and is forecast to turn and track to the west for the next several days. It is expected to approach the island of Iwo To, Japan on July 30 at typhoon strength, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Explore further: NASA sees Typhoon Noru raging near the Minami Tori Shima Atoll

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm Sonca making landfall in Vietnam

July 25, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Storm Sonca as it began making landfall in Vietnam. Aqua gathered temperature data using infrared light that showed the extent of the strongest storms. Those storms were generating ...

Tropical Storm Kulap forms a fist on satellite image

July 24, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Tropical Storm Kulap moving through the open waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and the spiral of thunderstorms into the center made it appear like a clenched fist.

NASA looks at Hurricane Irwin in infrared light

July 25, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Storm Irwin as it was strengthening toward hurricane status. Aqua gathered temperature data using infrared light that revealed the power building within.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.