NASA sees Tropical Storm Noru east of Japan

July 21, 2017
NASA sees Tropical Storm Noru east of Japan
On July 21, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. EDT, NASA's Terra satellite captured this visible light image of Tropical Storm Noru in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Japan is located northwest (left) of the storm. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible-light image of Tropical Storm Noru after it formed far to the east of Japan in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Noru joins Tropical Storm Kulap and Tropical Depression 08W as newly formed all on July 21.

On July 21 at 1:30 p.m. EDT, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible light image of Tropical Storm Noru. Tropical Storm Kulap lies to Noru's west, and Tropical Depression 08W is in the South China Sea and lies to the east of Noru.

The visible MODIS image showed a large band of thunderstorms north and east of the low-level of circulation. Strongest thunderstorms were isolated, east of the center. Enhanced infrared imagery showed that the low-level center was partially exposed to outside winds.

At July 21 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Noru was located near 28.0 degrees north latitude and 154.7 degrees east longitude. That's about 230 miles nautical miles north-northeast of Minami Tori Shima. Also known as Marcus Island, Minami Tori Shima is a Japanese coral atoll about 1,148 miles (1,848 kilometers) southeast of Tokyo.

Noru had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (35 knots/62 kph). Noru was moving toward the west near 8 mph (7 knots/12.9 kph). The system is expected to move west, then become quasi-stationary over the next couple of days.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that warm sea surface temperatures were conducive to further development.

Explore further: NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

Related Stories

NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

July 21, 2017

The ninth tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean has formed and developed into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Kulap was spotted by NASA's Terra satellite far to the west of Midway Island.

GOES Satellite sees Tropical Depression 09E form

July 21, 2017

The Eastern Pacific Ocean has been recently generating a lot of tropical cyclones. Tropical Depression 09E just formed off the southern coast of Mexico and was captured in imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite.

NASA's Terra satellite watching Tropical Storm Greg

July 19, 2017

NASA Terra satellite provided a clear view of Tropical Storm Greg, located off the southwestern coast of Mexico. Greg is one of three tropical cyclones in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and is the closest to land.

NASA sees wind shear relax in Tropical Storm Conson

August 10, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm Conson early on Aug. 10 and visible imagery showed the wind shear that was affecting the storm earlier has waned as the system appeared more rounded.

Recommended for you

Rush hour pollution may be more dangerous than you think

July 21, 2017

The first in-car measurements of exposure to pollutants that cause oxidative stress during rush hour commutes has turned up potentially alarming results. The levels of some forms of harmful particulate matter inside car cabins ...

Mountain glaciers recharge vital aquifers

July 21, 2017

Small mountain glaciers play a big role in recharging vital aquifers and in keeping rivers flowing during the winter, according to a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.