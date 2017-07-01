Chemist explains the science behind fireworks

July 3, 2017 by Molly Callahan
Chemist explains the science behind fireworks

Whether you'll be watching fireworks along Boston's Esplanade or somewhere else this Fourth of July, you won't be the only one relaxing this holiday.

That's because , explained Michael Pollastri, associate professor and chair of the chemistry department, get their color from a process in which metal salts are heated, then relax. And some of these salts are more particular than others.

Can you explain the chemical reaction that makes fireworks explode?

An explosion is more or less a very fast and intense burning event. In order to accomplish that, metal salts are mixed with chemicals (oxidizing agents) that cause a very rapid oxidation reaction to occur. This reaction is very fast and exothermic, which means it gives off energy as heat—and anytime you have a very fast and hot reaction, you get an explosion. This launches the fireworks into the sky and the heat from this explosion is what provides the energy to create the colors.

Why don't they just explode on the ground where they're lit? What propels them into the air?

Fireworks are like little rockets. They are indeed exploding, but in a controlled way that directs the explosion in a specific direction—down—so the firework shells go up.

What determines the color of the firework?

The color is determined by the metal salts that are present in it. The heat that these metal salts experience excites the to a higher , and when the atoms relax back to their more stable "ground" state, they emit colors. The wavelength (or color) of light that's emitted when these atoms relax are characteristic of specific atoms: strontium glows red, sodium burns orange, copper burns green, etc. Other colors can be made by mixing these salts in the fireworks, which is called "painting" in the fireworks trade.

Are certain colors easier or harder to create?

Blue fireworks are particularly difficult to create, because the copper needs a very precise temperature to be excited to the energy state that emits blue light. If it burns too hot or too cool, the gets washed out to a lighter blue hue.

Explore further: This type of firework disfigures people more than any other, study shows

Related Stories

Doctors urge caution with July Fourth fireworks

July 2, 2012

The Fourth of July is a day of picnics, parades and celebrations, and nothing quite says Independence Day like fireworks. However, doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center urge caution with consumer fireworks and suggest ...

Simple ways to prevent fireworks injuries

July 3, 2013

(HealthDay)—Many Fourth of July fireworks-related injuries could be prevented with some common sense, according to experts who advise people to avoid using fireworks at home—even if they're legal.

This Fourth of July, leave fireworks to professionals

June 30, 2016

Thousands of accidents each year underscore the danger of fireworks. In 2014, 11 people died and an estimated 10,500 were treated in emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. Statistics show the typical ...

Recommended for you

Superstretchable, supercompressible supercapacitors

July 3, 2017

Flexible, wearable electronics require equally flexible, wearable power sources. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, Chinese scientists have introduced an extraordinarily stretchable and compressible polyelectrolyte which, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.