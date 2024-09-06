Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experiential lifelong learning. With 3000+ employer partners worldwide, the university integrates real-world experience with research, education, and innovation. It offers personalized, experiential undergraduate and graduate programs that lead to degrees through the doctorate in 10 colleges and schools across our 13 campuses in the US, Canada and the UK. Learning emphasizes the intersection of data, technology, and human literacies, uniquely preparing graduates for careers of the future. Northeastern’s research enterprise, with an R1 Carnegie classification, is solutions oriented and spans the world. Faculty scholars and students work in teams across disciplines and sectors aimed at solving today’s highly interconnected global challenges.

Address 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 Website https://www.northeastern.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northeastern_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed