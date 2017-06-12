Video: Do anti-wrinkle creams work?

Credit: American Chemical Society Want a younger, more perfect-looking you? Skin can stay firm and stretchy thanks to protein fibers called collagen and elastin in the tissue beneath the surface.

But environmental factors like smoking or ultraviolet rays from the sun can produce antioxidants that damage skin cells' ability to make more of these supports. Anti-wrinkle treatments claim they keep the skin surface fresh and rejuvenate these cells, but do they work?

To find out whether an over-the-counter jar of cream could make 40 the new 20, we dive into the science:

