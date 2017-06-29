SFU researchers chart a path to decarbonizing Canadian transport in new report

June 30, 2017

A new report from researcher Tiffany Vass and professor Mark Jaccard in Simon Fraser University's School of Resource and Environmental Management challenges several assumptions about decarbonizing Canadian transport.

The , "Driving Decarbonization: Pathways and Policies for Canadian Transport," focuses on both actions – energy efficiency, fuel switching, urban redesign, and lifestyle changes to reduce transport emissions – and policies – the mechanisms governments use to motivate these actions by individuals, institutions and corporations.

One key message from the 50-page report is that a rapid reduction in the consumption of gasoline and diesel can happen now, in contrast to the conventional narrative that transport decarbonization must await innovations in batteries, hydrogen storage, and "blendable" biofuels. Just as Brazil rapidly reduced gasoline use in the 1980s and Sweden is reducing gasoline and diesel use in buses and trucks today, Canada can quickly increase the consumption of 85 percent ethanol in dedicated flex-fuel vehicles and 100 percent biodiesel in modified trucks.

"Vehicles using electricity and maybe hydrogen will ultimately play a key role, as will reduced use with more transit and cycling." says co-author Mark Jaccard. "But with just a bit of political leadership, we could be using the existing distribution infrastructure of the petroleum industry to accelerate the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles using ethanol and trucks and other heavy vehicles using biodiesel, thus rapidly reducing our net carbon emissions in transport."

And what would that look like? "While some economists argue that we must wait until politicians set sufficiently high carbon taxes – a 30-year argument with little to show – our political leaders can instead mimic and even surpass activist jurisdictions like California with highly flexible fuel regulations." says Jaccard. "As the report shows, a low carbon fuel standard can dramatically reduce the life-cycle carbon intensity of energy used in over the coming decades, with an economic efficiency performance close to that of taxes."

Explore further: Focus on pickup trucks, not Priuses, to reduce gasoline use, emissions

More information: Driving Decarbonization: Pathways and Policies for Canadian Transport: rem-main.rem.sfu.ca/papers/jaccard/Vass-Jaccard%20Biofuel-CFS%20in%20Canada%20Transport%20June%2029%202017.pdf?_ga=2.21968763.1798153659.1498825214-2021187452.1495712198

Related Stories

Transport vehicles of the future

February 19, 2016

Emissions from the transport sector can be drastically reduced with more streamlined trucks. Researchers at Linköping University have calculated, and road carrier owner Erik Alfredsson has built an initial version of the ...

Obama admin unveils new truck fuel standards

August 16, 2016

The Obama administration on Tuesday unveiled new fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty vehicles, which it said would both reduce carbon emissions and save drivers billions of dollars at the pump.

Diesel vehicles save money over a period of years

July 10, 2015

Vehicles with clean diesel technology may be more expensive to buy or lease than those that run on gasoline, but they can save their owners thousands of dollars within just a few years, says a University of Michigan researcher.

Recommended for you

Study finds hackers could use brainwaves to steal passwords

June 29, 2017

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham suggest that brainwave-sensing headsets, also known as EEG or electroencephalograph headsets, need better security after a study reveals hackers could guess a user's ...

How artificial intelligence is taking on ransomware

June 28, 2017

Twice in the space of six weeks, the world has suffered major attacks of ransomware—malicious software that locks up photos and other files stored on your computer, then demands money to release them.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.