Study reveals that green incentives could actually be increasing CO2 emissions

June 7, 2017
Electric car subsidies may do more harm than good
Credit: Concordia University

Globally, from China and Germany to the United States, electric vehicle (EV) subsidies have been championed as an effective strategy to boost production of renewable technology and reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

But a new study by Concordia economics professor Ian Irvine shows that subsidizing EVs in the North American context will not reduce GHG emissions in the short-term, and may even increase them—at a cost to taxpayers.

Recently published in Canadian Public Policy, Irvine's study compared the incentives for producing EVs that are found in the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, North America's fuel-efficiency regulations, with new EV policies in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

He found that, while the subsidies encourage the production of more EVs, they undermine the efficiency requirements of existing incentives for conventional vehicles. This results in a zero or negative near-term GHG benefit.

"Sometimes you have more than one policy aimed at a particular goal, and usually those policies are complementary," Irvine notes. "But in this case, they work at cross purposes."

In 2012, CAFE was amended to require manufacturers to continuously reduce the average carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of their fleets by five per cent a year between 2017 and 2025.

Typically, the amount of CO2 each vehicle is allowed to emit is related to its footprint, defined as the area between its wheels. However, Irvine says, because the annual GHG reduction targets are organized on an average fleet-wide basis, manufacturers are allowed some flexibility in how they distribute the annual efficiency improvements within and across different vehicle categories.

'This is what we call a regressive policy'

Under CAFE's rules, an electric car is considered to have a zero emissions footprint. As an incentive designed to stimulate investment in EVs, a that produces an EV is given a carbon credit that can be sold to another manufacturer, applied to a future year or applied to other vehicles in the manufacturer's fleet.

As a further incentive, the manufacturer is granted a bonus carbon credit over and above the equivalent of CO2 that the sale of the EV removes from the atmosphere. For EVs, this bonus credit, or multiplier, started at 2.5 in 2016 and declines to 1.5 in 2025.

As Irvine illustrates, if a vehicle with a footprint of 50 square feet is allowed to emit 150 grams of CO2/kilometre, then a manufacturer who sold an EV with the same footprint in 2016 is given an credit of 375 grams of CO2/kilometre.

"These carbon credit offsets can be used by a manufacturer to moderate the GHG-related efficiency improvements in the more conventional vehicles that they sell," Irvine says. "So, putting more EVs on the road with subsidies does not translate into fewer GHG emissions."

What's more, the subsidy policies apply to all potential buyers, not just those who wouldn't otherwise have the means to purchase EVs. According to Irvine, this is an inefficient and wasteful use of taxpayer money.

"Research shows that subsidies for purchases typically benefit the top ten percentile of income distribution," says Irvine. "This is what we call a regressive ."

All told, Irvine sees the prime lesson of his study to be caution.

"In developing these types of policies, we need to look before we leap," he says. "In Ontario, we're giving grants of up to $14,000 to EV purchases. That's a lot of taxpayer money. And if people think it's going toward reducing GHG emissions, we should confront that misunderstanding."

Explore further: Federal policy reverses benefits of alternative fuel vehicles

More information: Ian Irvine. Electric Vehicle Subsidies in the Era of Attribute-Based Regulations, Canadian Public Policy (2017). DOI: 10.3138/cpp.2016-010

Related Stories

Questions and answers about US fuel economy standards

July 19, 2016

The U.S. government has issued a report on fuel economy and greenhouse gas standards for U.S. cars and trucks that were first established in 2012. The report Monday kicked off a two-year review process leading to a government ...

US finalizes new auto fuel economy standards

April 1, 2010

The US government Thursday finalized new automobile fuel economy standards starting with 2012 models, a move officials said would save billions of barrels of oil and reduce greenhouse emissions.

Recommended for you

Czech 'GyroDrive' beats flying cars for hybrid licence

June 7, 2017

As global automakers compete to bring the first flying car to market, Czech pilot Pavel Brezina is trying a different tack: instead of creating a car that flies, he has made a "GyroDrive"—a mini helicopter you can drive.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

StephenBeare
3.7 / 5 (3) 1 hour ago
It sounds like there's one assumption and one subtly mentioned here; that all manufacturer's are going to use that credit toward their non-EV lineup, and that this stresses short-term. Long-term is more important. And even if the credit is entirely used on non-EV products, they still need to produce some EV products to get it - which is far better than none at all.

I'm sorry but the logic of this article makes no sense... and with no counter-suggestions on ways to improve it's simply a bunch of whining.
Dingbone
not rated yet 32 minutes ago
Study reveals that green incentives could actually be increasing CO2 emissions
How many times I got downvoted from alarmists here for this insight? Whole the carbon tax market is a fringe idea - it just enables to increase the carbon quotes for western companies, while the India and other countries are building another carbon industry by using of these money for their private purposes. The carbon taxes must be used for development of alternative technologies, not for feeding the population explosion in these countries.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.