Electric vehicle rally sets off in Switzerland

June 9, 2017
Driver Supercop from team "Maroc" gets out of his Microlino, during the start of the Wave Trophy 2017 tour, on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Zurich, Switzerland. The World Advanced Vehicle Expedition rally, now in its seventh edition, is the brainchild of an environmentally-minded Swiss former teacher who wants to promote plug-in vehicles over carbon-spewing combustion engines. The rally takes the teams over 1,600 kilometers in 8 days. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Drivers in scores of electric vehicles, some in superhero or other quirky get-ups, have embarked on a weeklong trek around Switzerland as part of a green, grassroots movement to draw attention to the fight against global warming.

The World Advanced Vehicle Expedition rally, now in its seventh edition, is the brainchild of an environmentally-minded Swiss former teacher who wants to promote plug-in vehicles over carbon-spewing combustion engines.

The rally takes the teams over 1,600 kilometers (995 miles) in eight days. It started Friday in downtown Zurich with a ceremony among EV enthusiasts and no small number of gawking passers-by.

A total of 112 trucks, cars, motorbikes and three-wheeled contraptions somewhere in-between, all electric-powered, are participating in what's billed as the largest electric rally of its kind in the world.

Electric vehicles are presented during the start of the Wave Trophy 2017 tour, on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Zurich, Switzerland. The World Advanced Vehicle Expedition rally, now in its seventh edition, is the brainchild of an environmentally-minded Swiss former teacher who wants to promote plug-in vehicles over carbon-spewing combustion engines. The rally takes the teams over 1,600 kilometers in 8 days. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Acciona returns to Dakar Rally with electric car

December 26, 2016

Spanish energy firm Acciona said Monday it will compete in the Dakar Rally next month in Latin America for the third straight year with the only electric vehicle of the gruelling off-road race.

Norway says half of new cars now electric or hybrid

March 6, 2017

Norway, which already boasts the world's highest number of electric cars per capita, said Monday that electric or hybrid cars represented half of new registrations in the country so far this year.

Electric-powered van to make trans-Africa trip

May 10, 2012

An electric-powered van launched a trip Thursday to cross eastern and southern Africa, in an expedition designed to showcase the endurance of the vehicles and promote green energy use.

