World's largest moveable steel structure shelters sarcophagus at Chernobyl

April 27, 2017 by Susan Bauer
Steel structure shelters sarcophagus at Chernobyl
Battelle researcher Andrei Glukhov, "on loan" to Bechtel at Slavutych, stands in front of the New Safe Confinement steel structure then still under construction at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Credit: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the catastrophic explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 4 reactor. The blast discharged 400 times the radioactivity released by the Hiroshima bomb and drove nearly 200,000 people from their homes near the plant in Ukraine.

Now, the hastily built sarcophagus used to temporarily contain what remained of the reactor's hull after the meltdown has been permanently entombed. A massive steel arch was built, and in 2016, slid over the sarcophagus where it is expected to safely and securely contain the radioactive debris for 100 years.

In the early 1990s, Battelle, operator of the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, was part of an international consortium looking at the long-term safety and containment of Unit 4 at Chernobyl. Through 2014, Battelle researchers at PNNL applied their expertise in nuclear science, safety, remediation and engineering to help Ukrainians.

The World's Largest Moveable Structure

Among their many contributions, researchers led the early designs for the arch steel structure called the New Safe Confinement. The effort was billed as the world's largest moveable structure—843 feet across, 355 feet high and 492 feet in length. That's roughly the size of two Manhattan blocks and tall enough to enclose the Statue of Liberty.

Steel structure shelters sarcophagus at Chernobyl
Construction of the main structure was completed in 2016. An engineering wonder, the steel arch was the largest moveable structure in the world. Credit: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Though Battelle withdrew from the project in 2014, a few Battelle researchers remained "on loan" to Bechtel at Slavutych to oversee construction and movement of the NSC to its final destination. Construction of the nearly 40,000-ton began in 2010, and it was delicately moved in November 2016 over the sarcophagus.

Battelle's Andrei Glukhov, who was a reactor operator at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant when the catastrophe occurred, was among those who remained. Glukhov and other researchers recently returned to PNNL. But from 1994 through 2014, more than 200 employees contributed to help improve safety at the Chernobyl site. Several researchers uprooted entire families, relocating them from the Tri-Cities to Slavutych to be closer to where the solutions were needed. In addition to contributing scientific research and engineering, they introduced to Slavutych one of the U.S.'s favorite games—baseball.

Explore further: Ukraine moves giant new safety dome over Chernobyl

Related Stories

Ukraine moves giant new safety dome over Chernobyl

November 29, 2016

Ukraine on Tuesday unveiled the world's largest moveable metal structure over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's doomed fourth reactor to ensure the safety of Europeans for future generations.

New tomb will make Chernobyl site safe for 100 years

April 22, 2016

Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear accident, there's still a significant threat of radiation from the crumbling remains of Reactor 4. But an innovative, €1.5 billion super-structure is being built to prevent further ...

Chernobyl shelter construction reaches key landmark

November 27, 2012

Work to build a permanent shelter to secure the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine reached a key milestone on Tuesday when workers raised the arched section that will cover the destroyed unit.

Roof collapses at Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukraine

February 13, 2013

A section of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine collapsed under the weight of snow, officials said Wednesday, raising new concerns about the condition of the facility that was the site of the world's worst nuclear ...

Recommended for you

New design tool to enable global roaming smart phones

April 26, 2017

Wireless communications is a technology that is used every day. Across society, there is a move away from using the internet on desktop computers and towards smartphones, tablets and laptops. Engineers at the University of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.